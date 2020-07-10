Log in
FeganScott : Law Firm Adds Attorney to Austin Office

07/10/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

Greg Kinskey will join FeganScott’s newest office in Austin, Texas

Chicago-based law firm FeganScott recently announced that attorney Greg Kinskey has joined the firm and will lead its newest office located in Austin, Texas.

As a former Assistant United States Attorney and former Assistant Attorney General, Kinskey has substantial and diverse experience in both federal and state courts, working on cases that involve affirmative and defensive civil litigation, including parallel criminal proceedings, the investigation and prosecution of whistleblowers, False Claims Act, healthcare fraud, governmental liability matters, and many other complex litigation cases.

“We are excited to have Greg join our team,” said Elizabeth Fegan, founding partner of FeganScott. “In both his federal and state positions, Greg has proven his dedication to creating lasting legal change, and his robust experience will be an asset to our firm’s healthcare fraud and whistleblower practice.”

At the federal level, Kinskey recently served as an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA), the Affirmative Civil Enforcement (ACE) Lead and the Civil Healthcare Fraud (HCF) Coordinator for the United States Attorney’s Office. At the state level, he served as an Assistant Attorney General with the Civil Medicaid Fraud Division of the Texas Attorney General’s Office, where he led national teams in the investigation, litigation, negotiation, and settlement of False Claims Act, qui tam, and healthcare fraud cases. Kinskey began his career as a trial attorney in private practice in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Through his work, he was awarded highest possible Martindale-Hubbell peer review rating of AV Preeminent (5.0 out of 5) in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Kinskey earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He also earned his Bachelor of Arts at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Founded in 2019 by legal industry veterans Elizabeth Fegan and Timothy Scott, FeganScott is a national class action law firm dedicated to helping victims of sexual assault, discrimination, consumer fraud and antitrust violations. FeganScott is currently leading several nationwide class actions in the healthcare industry relating to the recalls of Allergan BIOCELL® breast implants (as Co-Lead Counsel), and the brand-name drug Zantac and its generic and OTC equivalents (as a member of the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee).

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class action law firm dedicated to helping victims of sexual abuse, discrimination, consumer fraud, antitrust violations and more. The firm is championed by acclaimed class action and veteran attorneys and has successfully recovered $1 billion for millions of victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence, while holding unjust parties accountable. To learn more, visit www.feganscott.com.


© Business Wire 2020
