FeganScott : Opens Washington D.C. Office, Adds Attorney

Jessica Meeder will open firm’s D.C. office

Chicago-based law firm FeganScott is pleased to announce that attorney Jessica Meeder has joined the firm to open its Washington D.C office.

Meeder will help FeganScott expand its class-action litigation practice and will anchor the firm’s presence in Washington D.C. Meeder specializes in class-action, mass tort, and multi-district litigation and has spent many years prosecuting class-action and multi-plaintiff cases at both the state and federal levels. Her passionate advocacy has resulted in numerous favorable judicial opinions, at both the trial court and appellate court levels, thus ensuring her clients a path to justice.

Recently Meeder represented numerous patients who were sexually abused by a Kaiser Permanente pain management physician. She also represented residents of Flint, Mich. in a class-action lawsuit for clean drinking water.

Her experience in creatively and effectively advocating for victims of civil rights violations, catastrophic personal injury, sexual assault and fraud will benefit FeganScott’s national reach and advocacy.

“Jessica is a skilled class-action attorney who is adept at navigating complex and nuanced legal issues,” said Elizabeth Fegan, founding partner of FeganScott. “Her insight and effective representation will play a key role in chartering our east coast presence.”

Prior to joining FeganScott, Meeder was a partner at Murphy, Falcon & Murphy, a preeminent trial law firm in Baltimore, MD. Meeder earned her juris doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law, where she was an editor for the University of Maryland Law Journal of Race, Religion, Gender and Class. Subsequently, she clerked for the Honorable Robert M. Bell, Chief Judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals, Maryland’s highest court.

Founded in 2019 by legal industry veterans Elizabeth Fegan and Timothy Scott, FeganScott is a national class-action law firm dedicated to helping victims of sexual assault, discrimination, consumer fraud and antitrust violations. Elizabeth Fegan currently represents victims of sexual abuse by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein as co-lead counsel in the class action litigation.

