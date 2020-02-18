FeganScott : Secures $2.5 Million Settlement in McCormick Black Pepper Class-Action Lawsuit, Pending Final Approval

Today, consumer rights law firm FeganScott announced the preliminary approval of a $2.5 million class action settlement on behalf of purchasers of certain black pepper products in California, Florida and Missouri. The settlement will resolve consumer claims that McCormick & Company under-filled its black pepper products, as well as certain store-brand black pepper products, shorting customers as a result.

The lawsuit, pending in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, claimed that the company under-filled black pepper products, reducing the amount of black pepper in spice tins by 25% and grinders by 19% without adjusting prices or alerting consumers, a practice known as slack filling.

“We alleged that, rather than change the size of the tin to reflect the reduced fill, McCormick misleadingly used the same traditional-sized tins that had been used for decades, giving the false impression that nothing had changed,” said Fegan. “While McCormick has denied that its conduct was misleading, the settlement will provide consumers the equivalent of a full refund for their purchases – or more than 100% of their actual damages, subject to the number of people that make claims.”

“As an iconic brand, consumers have placed their trust in McCormick for years,” said Fegan. “We hope that this settlement reminds companies that they should always operate with consumers’ interest in mind, and when they don’t, consumers will hold them accountable.”

If you purchased McCormick brand or private label brand black pepper since March 1, 2015 in California, Florida or Missouri, please visit www.blackpeppersettlement.com to learn more and to file a claim.

