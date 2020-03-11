Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FeganScott and Lieff Cabraser File Sexual Abuse Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Student-Athletes Against NCAA and Former Track Coach John Rembao

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

Today, three former student-athletes filed a class action lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), the NCAA Board of Governors, and John Rembao, the former track and cross-country coach at the University of Arizona, University of Texas-Austin and other NCAA universities. The complaint alleges that the NCAA put student-athletes at all NCAA member schools in harm’s way by failing to prohibit sexual abuse, sexual harassment, or sexual contact between coaches and student-athletes, and by permitting coaches accused of sexual abuse to move unfettered between NCAA schools. The lawsuit seeks immediate adoption of clear and best practices around coach-student relationships, and compensation for those who were subjected to abuse as a result of the NCAA’s failures to employ such practices.

The lawsuit, filed by the law firms FeganScott and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the NCAA facilitated a national epidemic by perpetuating a cycle of sexual abuse—like that seen in the Catholic Church—because it chose not to implement rules or impose any sanctions that would require schools to take steps to prevent and report abuse by coaches and deter perpetrators.

Coach Rembao’s pattern of predatory behavior is just one example of a long line of coaches who have sexually abused athletes. The complaint alleges that Rembao systematically groomed the three women in full view of college officials, who were made aware of the abuse and failed to implement and enforce rules prohibiting sexual relations and abuse by athletic department personnel. In fact, given the lack of NCAA rules mandating reporting, Coach Rembao was permitted to move between NCAA schools and continue the harassment of his victims.

“Rembao used textbook maneuvers to manipulate these young athletes into getting what he wanted,” said FeganScott founding partner and managing member Beth Fegan. “Make no mistake, this was a gross violation of his power over these student-athletes, and Rembao continually used the coach-athlete dynamic to his advantage—threatening to strip them of their scholarships and insisting on ‘closed-door’ meetings—behavior that was, in effect, sanctioned by the NCAA because of its lack of regulations to protect student-athletes from such misconduct.”

The lawsuit alleges that the NCAA’s failure to prohibit sexual abuse contributed to threatening environments at member institutions. Allegations against Rembao include strict regulation of the women’s nutrition—to the point of incurring eating disorders—verbal abuse and public shaming. The suit also notes allegations of sexual assault, which included meetings in Rembao’s office where he would rub his erection on an entrapped student-athlete, instances of digital penetration and genital inspection, and one case where Rembao entered a plaintiff’s dorm room while she slept, touching her inappropriately and kissing her legs.

“The most appalling part about this case is that one of the plaintiffs filed an official complaint at UT-Austin, and officials ruled that Rembao’s actions, like licking her neck, or coming into her room and pulling back her sheets while she slept, were not ‘sexual in nature,’” said Fegan. “This is exactly the kind of abominable decision that could have been avoided, had the NCAA mandated reporting to an NCAA ombudsman and independent investigation. Without NCAA rules prohibiting sexual contact between coaches and student-athletes, we see an un-regulated member institution shamefully attempt to undercut the agency of the victim while allowing the perpetrator to move unchecked among schools. And Rembao is certainly not the only predator that has taken advantage of NCAA’s lax rules.”

The suit attempts to hold NCAA officials accountable for failing to foster a safe environment and for not imposing appropriate sanctions on schools and coaches after learning of sexually inappropriate behavior. The 115-page document names a number of instances of sexual assault and harassment perpetuated over a period of eight years.

“The magnitude of this case is truly staggering,” said Fegan. “What we’re trying to do is break the isolation created by abusive coaches in the hopes of protecting other athletes. We know that without NCAA controls, perpetrators move among schools without recrimination – this is a system we need to radically rebuild to ensure student athletes have the full support and resources of independent NCAA officials at their disposal.”

The suit seeks retribution for class members’ significant physical and emotional distress and aims to hold the governing collegiate body accountable for failing in its duty to keep student-athletes safe. It also seeks injunctive relief centering on the implementation of significant and meaningful reforms including outside oversight to ensure adherence to the highest and strictest standards of behavior by the faculty of schools and their coaches and the guaranteed safety of student athletes going forward.

“Because the NCAA allows coaches who are known predators to continue to work at its member institutions, we feel the urgency to shine a light on the NCAA’s willful ignorance and establish appropriate safeguards,” said Lieff Cabraser partner Annika K. Martin, who co-represents the plaintiffs in the suit. “These former student-athletes are taking a stand in the face of trauma, and it’s our goal to eradicate any semblance of power-based sexual coercion happening at institutions to make sure universities are a safe place for all.”

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class-action law firm dedicated to helping victims of sexual abuse, discrimination and consumer fraud. The firm is championed by acclaimed veteran, class-action attorneys who have successfully recovered $1 billion for victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence while holding the responsible parties accountable.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser represents individuals nationwide in sexual abuse lawsuits against their physicians, teachers, and clergy as well as other abusers, including the USC sexual abuse litigation filed on behalf of nearly 18,000 women abused by University gynecologist George Tyndall, where Lieff Cabraser partner Annika K. Martin serves as co-lead class counsel whose efforts led to a historic settlement for victims of $215 million and sweeping institutional reforms requiring USC to make changes to ensure such sexual abuse never happens again on campus.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:12pMANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK : Infiniti Research Releases Predictions on What to Expect Mid-March
BU
01:11pGVC : Retail Sports Betting Now Live in Michigan at MGM Grand Detroit
PR
01:10pTHE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS TO RELEASE DOCUMENTARY &LSQUO;THE BEATLES : Get …
PU
01:10pSCYNEXIS : SEC Filing (S-8) - Initial Registration Statement for Employee Benefit Plan
PU
01:10pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : APC By Schneider Electric Offering Solid Partner Discount On New Micro Data Center
AQ
01:10pIDC's Worldwide Quarterly Ethernet Switch and Router Trackers Show Weakness in Fourth Quarter of 2019
BU
01:10pFARMTOGETHER : Selected for Franklin Templeton-backed EvoNexus Fintech Incubator
BU
01:09pDEERE MPANY : Farmers to Access Us$50m John Deere Tractors
AQ
01:09pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : HomeLane partners with Schneider Electric to offer Easy Homes solutions
AQ
01:08pABBVIE : Announces New Formulary Listings for SKYRIZI® in the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group