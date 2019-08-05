Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Feinstein: California Farmers, Families Hurt by ‘Tit-for-Tat Trade War'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

Washington-Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on reports of China retaliating to new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration by devaluing its currency and blocking purchases of all U.S. agriculture products:

'President Trump on Thursday announced he would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. Not surprisingly, reports now indicate that China will respond in kind.

'California is the largest agriculture producing state and our farmers can't afford to continue being collateral damage in this tit-for-tat trade war. It's time for the administration to reverse course before this trade war gets even further out of hand.

'China, which purchases more than $2 billion annually in California agriculture products including wine, nuts and berries, is one of the largest markets for our farmers. That market is now closed, meaning that our farmers can't compete and will suffer financially.

'And it's not just hurting farmers. U.S. exports to China dropped by nearly 20 percent in the first half of the year and the new tariffs will hit more California products such as electronics. The trade war is slowing the global economy, one of the key reasons the Federal Reserve was forced to cut interest rates last week.

'We can't keep shooting ourselves in the foot. American families are suffering from the president's trade policies. With no deal in sight, I call on the president to cease and desist with his trade war and look for new ways to engage with China.'

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Judiciary published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 02:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59pEXPLAINER : U.S. branding of China as currency manipulator offers few new remedies
RE
10:56pU.S. Expands Sanctions Against Venezuela Into an Embargo
DJ
10:46pJapan govt will closely watch market moves - Suga
RE
10:45pFEINSTEIN : California Farmers, Families Hurt by ‘Tit-for-Tat Trade War'
PU
10:44pYuan pulls off lows, yen falls as Beijing seen curbing fresh yuan losses
RE
10:30pAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Diggers and Dealers highlights renewed confidence in sector
PU
10:29pChina's yuan hits new lows, PBOC seeks to stem slide
RE
10:27pChina iron ore, steel futures edge lower on weak demand outlook
RE
10:20pStock losses steepen as U.S. puts yuan in crosshairs
RE
10:18pChina's yuan hits new lows, PBOC seeks to stem slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PEARL ORIENTAL OIL : Joint Announcement (1)Close Of Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers Made By Forwin Secu..
2HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
3Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
4BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST NATIONAL G..
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : Malaysia plans to extend licence for rare earths producer Lynas - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group