Feinstein: Workers, Farmers Can’t Afford President Trump’s Trade War

09/19/2018 | 01:33am CEST

Washington-Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods:

'Rather than heed calls from American workers and farmers to end his trade war, President Trump dramatically escalated the situation by imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

'The president's tariffs are hurting the very people he's claiming to protect, putting American jobs at risk. They're driving up production costs and making products more expensive here at home. And retaliatory tariffs by the European Union, Mexico, Canada and now for a third time by China, are making it more expensive to export American goods to those major markets.

'Farmers have been hit the hardest by President Trump's trade war. California farmers export approximately $20 billion a year in agricultural products, including $2 billion to China. Many of those products, like almonds and citrus fruit, are facing steep tariffs that make it harder for our farmers to compete overseas.

'It's long past time for the president to reverse course. American workers and farmers can't afford to keep paying the price for President Trump's failed trade war.'

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Judiciary published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 23:32:09 UTC
