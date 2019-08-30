Log in
Feishang Non metal Materials Technology : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS IN HONG KONG

08/30/2019 | 05:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8331)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY,

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND

AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of HangKan Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Kam Tik Lun ("Mr. Kam") has tendered his resignation as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") with effect from 31 August 2019 and will cease to act as the authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 5.24 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM (the "GEM Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Process Agent") as required under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) upon his resignation.

Mr. Kam has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Chik Wai Chun ("Ms. Chik") has been appointed as the Company Secretary, the Authorised Representative and the Process Agent in replacement of Mr. Kam with effect from 31 August 2019.

Ms. Chik has over 12 years of auditing, accounting, corporate governance and company secretarial experience. She is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Certified Public Accountants Australia. She holds a Master of Corporate Governance degree from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation for the valuable contribution of Mr. Kam to the Company during his term of service and to express its warm welcome to Ms. Chik on her new appointment.

By order of the Board

HangKan Group Limited

SU Chun Xiang

Executive Director

30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) two executive Directors, namely Mr. SU Chun Xiang and PANG Ho Yin; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. LEE Ming Tung, Mr. CHOW Chi Hang Tony and Ms. SHAO Yu.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the day of its publication. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website at www.ourhkg.com.

Disclaimer

Feishang Non-metal Materials Technology Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 09:55:04 UTC
