Feiyu Technology International : ADJOURNMENT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND CHANGE OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.

飛 魚 科 技 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1022)

ADJOURNMENT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND CHANGE OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Reference is made to (i) the circular (the "Circular") of Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (the "Company") and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice") both dated 5 June 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Share Purchase Agreement, the Structured Contracts and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Acquisition and the duration of the relevant Structured Contracts), the Specific Mandate and the Whitewash Waiver; (ii) the form of proxy (the "Form of Proxy") despatched with the Circular; and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 5 June 2019 in relation to the despatch of the Circular and closure of register of members (the "Despatch Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Company announces that the EGM initially scheduled to be convened at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, 24 June 2019 will be adjourned to a date fulfilling the requirement of the articles of association of the Company. Notice is hereby given that the adjourned EGM (the "Adjourned EGM") will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, 15 July 2019. The venue of the Adjourned EGM will remain unchanged at Meeting Room, 1/F, Block 2, No. 14 Wanghai Road, Ruanjian Yuan Two, Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, the PRC.

The Company hereby announces that due to the adjournment of the EGM, for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the Shareholders to vote at the Adjourned EGM, the register of members of the Company will instead be closed from Wednesday, 10 July 2019 to Monday, 15 July 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify as Shareholders to attend and vote at the Adjourned EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 July 2019.