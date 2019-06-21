Log in
Feiyu Technology International : ADJOURNMENT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND CHANGE OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

06/21/2019 | 10:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.

飛 魚 科 技 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1022)

ADJOURNMENT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND CHANGE OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Reference is made to (i) the circular (the "Circular") of Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (the "Company") and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice") both dated 5 June 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Share Purchase Agreement, the Structured Contracts and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Acquisition and the duration of the relevant Structured Contracts), the Specific Mandate and the Whitewash Waiver; (ii) the form of proxy (the "Form of Proxy") despatched with the Circular; and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 5 June 2019 in relation to the despatch of the Circular and closure of register of members (the "Despatch Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Company announces that the EGM initially scheduled to be convened at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, 24 June 2019 will be adjourned to a date fulfilling the requirement of the articles of association of the Company. Notice is hereby given that the adjourned EGM (the "Adjourned EGM") will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, 15 July 2019. The venue of the Adjourned EGM will remain unchanged at Meeting Room, 1/F, Block 2, No. 14 Wanghai Road, Ruanjian Yuan Two, Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, the PRC.

The Company hereby announces that due to the adjournment of the EGM, for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the Shareholders to vote at the Adjourned EGM, the register of members of the Company will instead be closed from Wednesday, 10 July 2019 to Monday, 15 July 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify as Shareholders to attend and vote at the Adjourned EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 July 2019.

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, save for the changes disclosed above, all information and contents set out in the Circular, the Notice, the Form of Proxy and the Despatch Announcement shall remain unchanged. The Form of Proxy despatched with the Circular for the purpose of the EGM will remain valid for the Adjourned EGM. All Forms of Proxy deposited with the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Adjourned EGM shall be valid for the Adjourned EGM or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM should be aware of the aforesaid change of the date of the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.

LIN Jiabin

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Messrs. YAO Jianjun, CHEN Jianyu, BI Lin, LIN Jiabin and LIN Zhibin, as executive Directors; and Ms. LIU Qianli, and Messrs. LAI Xiaoling and MA Suen Yee Andrew, as independent non-executive Directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 14:24:02 UTC
