Feiyu Technology International : CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1022)

CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER,

COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Cheung Man Yu ("Mr. CHEUNG") tendered his resignation as the chief financial officer (the "CFO"), company secretary (the "Company Secretary") and an authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") pursuant to Rules 3.05 and 19.05(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) respectively, with effect from 27 September 2018 due to his personal reasons. Following his resignation, Mr. CHEUNG will be appointed as a senior advisor of the Company with effect from the same date.

Mr. CHEUNG has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board. None of Mr. CHEUNG and the Board is aware of any matters regarding his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The Board also announces that Ms. Lui Mei Ka ("Ms. LUI"), will be appointed as CFO, Company Secretary and Authorised Representative in place of Mr. CHEUNG with effect from 27 September 2018 and Ms. Wei Yulan ("Ms. WEI") will be appointed as a joint company secretary of the Company with effect from 27 September 2018.

Ms. LUI is currently a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Ms. LUI had about seven years of experience in auditing and accounting at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu from 2006 to 2013. Ms. LUI also has extensive experience in financial management and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. LUI acted as the company secretary and financial controller of LT Commercial Real Estate Limited (Stock code: 112), a company engaged in property development and investment and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from 2013 to 2016 and acted as the company secretary and CFO of GR Properties Limited (Stock code: 108), a company engaged in property development and investment and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from 2016 to 2018.

Ms. WEI is currently a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Xiamen University. She joined the Group in July 2014 and is currently the financial controller of the Group. Ms. WEI has extensive experience in finance and accounting. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. WEI had one-year experience in risk assessment at Xiamen International Bank from 2013 to 2014. She also had about five years of experience in auditing and accounting at KPMG from 2008 to 2013.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. CHEUNG for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office and extend a warm welcome to Ms. LUI and Ms. WEI on their appointment.

Hong Kong, 27 September 2018

