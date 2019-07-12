Feiyu Technology International : (I) TERMINATION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE SALE SHARES (II) WITHDRAWAL OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER (III) CANCELLATION OF THE ADJOURNED EGM AND (IV) END OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

THE TERMINATION DEED

The Board announces that on 12 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendors, the Purchaser and the Warrantors (collectively, the "Parties") entered into a termination deed (the "Termination Deed"), pursuant to which:

the Parties agreed to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement and all agreements and transactions contemplated thereunder (whether or not the relevant transactions have been started or are in progress) and release the Parties from all obligations and duties under the Share Purchase Agreement with effect immediately upon the entering into of the Termination Deed; and the Parties undertake not to claim for any damages or claims of any nature, nor file any litigation nor propose any other legal procedures against other Parties, and at the same time agree to waive all relevant claims and rights of recourse.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE TERMINATION DEED

Since the despatch of the Circular, the Company has received queries from various Shareholders on the reasons for and payment structure of the Acquisition. The Directors, after careful consideration of the queries and views of the Shareholders, consider that the Company may need further time to re-consider the Acquisition. As such, after discussion with the Vendors, the Parties entered into the Termination Deed.

The Company may re-negotiate with the Vendors in relation to the terms of the Acquisition, including but not limited to the structure of the deal and payment method, subject to compliance with the Takeovers Code and the Listing Rules. If there is any further proposal in relation thereto and if a binding agreement is entered into, such proposal and agreement will be made in compliance with the Takeovers Code and the Listing Rules and further announcement(s) will be made accordingly as and when appropriate.

Pursuant to the restrictions in Rule 31.1(c) of the Takeovers Code, following the termination of the Share Purchase Agreement as herein announced, except with the consent of the Executive, neither Vendor-1 nor any member of the Concert Group, nor any person who is subsequently acting in concert with any of them, may within 6 months from the date of this announcement either: (i) announce an offer or possible offer for the Company (including a partial offer which could result in Vendor-1 holding Shares carrying 30% or more of the voting rights of the Company), or (ii) acquire any voting rights of the Company if Vendor-1 or persons acting in concert with it would thereby become obliged under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code to make an offer.

The Board is of the view that, the entering into of the Termination Deed is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole; and the termination of the Share Purchase Agreement will not have any material adverse effect on the business operation and financial position of the Group.