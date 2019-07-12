|
Feiyu Technology International : (I) TERMINATION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE SALE SHARES (II) WITHDRAWAL OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER (III) CANCELLATION OF THE ADJOURNED EGM AND (IV) END OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD
07/12/2019 | 05:50am EDT
Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.
飛 魚 科 技 國 際 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1022)
-
TERMINATION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE SALE SHARES
-
-
WITHDRAWAL OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER
-
CANCELLATION OF THE ADJOURNED EGM AND
(IV) END OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD
Reference is made to (i) the circular (the "Circular") of Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (the "Company") dated 5 June 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Share Purchase Agreement, the Structured Contracts and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Acquisition and the duration of the relevant Structured Contracts), the Specific Mandate and the Whitewash Waiver; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 21 June 2019 in relation to, among other things, the adjournment of the extraordinary general meeting to 15 July 2019 (the "Adjourned EGM") and closure of register of members of the Company from 10 July 2019 to 15 July 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Book Closure Period"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those set out in the Circular.
THE TERMINATION DEED
The Board announces that on 12 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendors, the Purchaser and the Warrantors (collectively, the "Parties") entered into a termination deed (the "Termination Deed"), pursuant to which:
-
the Parties agreed to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement and all agreements and transactions contemplated thereunder (whether or not the relevant transactions have been started or are in progress) and release the Parties from all obligations and duties under the Share Purchase Agreement with effect immediately upon the entering into of the Termination Deed; and
-
the Parties undertake not to claim for any damages or claims of any nature, nor file any litigation nor propose any other legal procedures against other Parties, and at the same time agree to waive all relevant claims and rights of recourse.
REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE TERMINATION DEED
Since the despatch of the Circular, the Company has received queries from various Shareholders on the reasons for and payment structure of the Acquisition. The Directors, after careful consideration of the queries and views of the Shareholders, consider that the Company may need further time to re-consider the Acquisition. As such, after discussion with the Vendors, the Parties entered into the Termination Deed.
The Company may re-negotiate with the Vendors in relation to the terms of the Acquisition, including but not limited to the structure of the deal and payment method, subject to compliance with the Takeovers Code and the Listing Rules. If there is any further proposal in relation thereto and if a binding agreement is entered into, such proposal and agreement will be made in compliance with the Takeovers Code and the Listing Rules and further announcement(s) will be made accordingly as and when appropriate.
Pursuant to the restrictions in Rule 31.1(c) of the Takeovers Code, following the termination of the Share Purchase Agreement as herein announced, except with the consent of the Executive, neither Vendor-1 nor any member of the Concert Group, nor any person who is subsequently acting in concert with any of them, may within 6 months from the date of this announcement either: (i) announce an offer or possible offer for the Company (including a partial offer which could result in Vendor-1 holding Shares carrying 30% or more of the voting rights of the Company), or (ii) acquire any voting rights of the Company if Vendor-1 or persons acting in concert with it would thereby become obliged under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code to make an offer.
The Board is of the view that, the entering into of the Termination Deed is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole; and the termination of the Share Purchase Agreement will not have any material adverse effect on the business operation and financial position of the Group.
WITHDRAWAL OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER
The Executive has granted the Whitewash Waiver on 4 July 2019 subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions as disclosed in the Circular. As a result of the termination of the Share Purchase Agreement, the allotment and issuance of Consideration Shares under the Specific Mandate will no longer proceed. Accordingly, Vendor-1 will not incur an obligation pursuant to Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code to make a mandatory general offer to the Shareholders to acquire all the Shares (other than those held or agreed to be acquired by the Concert Group) arising as a result of the allotment and issuance of the Consideration Shares. The Whitewash Waiver is no longer required. In view of the aforementioned circumstances, the Executive has withdrawn the Whitewash Waiver on 12 July 2019.
CANCELLATION OF THE ADJOURNED EGM AND END OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD
As the Share Purchase Agreement has been terminated, the Board hereby announces that the Adjourned EGM will be cancelled and the Book Closure Period will end on the date of this announcement. The register of members of the Company will re-open on 15 July 2019.
By Order of the Board
Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.
LIN Jiabin
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 12 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Messrs. YAO Jianjun, CHEN Jianyu, BI Lin, LIN Jiabin and LIN Zhibin, as executive Directors; and Ms. LIU Qianli, and Messrs. LAI Xiaoling and MA Suen Yee Andrew, as independent non-executive Directors.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
