Feiyu Technology International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 30 Sep 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/9/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.
|
Date Submitted
|
8/10/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Stock code : 1022
|
|
Description :
|
|
Feiyu Technology International Company
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
500,000,000,000
|
|
US$
|
|
US$50,000.00
|
|
|
0.0000001
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
500,000,000,000
|
|
US$
|
|
US$50,000.00
|
|
0.0000001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code : N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State US$50,000.00 currency) :
|
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
1,546,943,455
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
1,546,943,455
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
|
option scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
approval date
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
1. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme adopted on (17 /11/2014)
Exercise Price:
HK$0.55 per share
|
Ordinary shares
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
35,904,500
(Note 1)
2. Post-IPO Share Option Scheme adopted on (17 /11/2014)
Exercise Price: to be determined in accordance with the mechanism stated in the scheme document
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
NIL
|
|
NIL
|
|
NIL
|
|
NIL
|
|
NIL
|
16,400,000
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
|
|
options (State currency)
|
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
month
|
|
pursuant
|
Description of warrants
|
|
|
|
|
at close of
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
|
of nominal
|
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
|
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
month
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount at
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
Currency of
|
|
Converted
|
|
Amount at
|
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
close of
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
preceding
|
|
during the
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
month
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 10:09:08 UTC