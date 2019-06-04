Feiyu Technology International : NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.

飛魚科技國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1022)

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Meeting Room, 1/F, Block 2, No. 14 Wanghai Road, Ruanjian Yuan Two, Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, the People's Republic of China, on Monday, 24 June 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions, with or without amendments, as an ordinary resolution and a special resolution of the Company respectively. Capitalised terms defined in the circular dated 5 June 2019 issued by the Company (the "Circular") shall have the same meanings when used herein unless otherwise specified:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT:

1. (a) the Share Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;

the grant of the Specific Mandate for the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Circular be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and the Board be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents and to take all such steps as it considers necessary or expedient or desirable in connection with or to give effect to or in connection with paragraphs (a) and/or (b) of this resolution."

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

"THAT:

2. the Whitewash Waiver, granted or to be granted by the Executive pursuant to Note 1 on dispensations from Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code waiving the obligation on the part of Vendor-1 to make a mandatory general offer in respect of the Shares and securities