|
Feiyu Technology International : NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
06/04/2019 | 08:48pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.
飛魚科技國際有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1022)
NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Meeting Room, 1/F, Block 2, No. 14 Wanghai Road, Ruanjian Yuan Two, Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, the People's Republic of China, on Monday, 24 June 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions, with or without amendments, as an ordinary resolution and a special resolution of the Company respectively. Capitalised terms defined in the circular dated 5 June 2019 issued by the Company (the "Circular") shall have the same meanings when used herein unless otherwise specified:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT:
1. (a) the Share Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;
-
the grant of the Specific Mandate for the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Circular be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
-
the Board be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents and to take all such steps as it considers necessary or expedient or desirable in connection with or to give effect to or in connection with paragraphs (a) and/or (b) of this resolution."
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
"THAT:
2. the Whitewash Waiver, granted or to be granted by the Executive pursuant to Note 1 on dispensations from Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code waiving the obligation on the part of Vendor-1 to make a mandatory general offer in respect of the Shares and securities
issued by the Company (other than those already held or owned or agreed to be acquired by the Concert Group) as a result of the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares, be and is hereby approved."
By Order of the Board
Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.
LIN Jiabin
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 5 June 2019
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Messrs. YAO Jianjun, CHEN Jianyu, BI Lin, LIN Jiabin and LIN Zhibin, as executive Directors; and Ms. LIU Qianli, and Messrs. LAI Xiaoling and MA Suen Yee Andrew, as independent non-executive Directors.
Notes:
-
All resolutions (except for procedural and administrative matters) at the meeting will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
-
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the above meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
-
In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
-
For determining qualification of members to attend and vote at the above meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 19 June 2019 to Monday, 24 June 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify as members to attend and vote at the above meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019.
Disclaimer
Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 00:47:07 UTC
|
|