Feiyu Technology International : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2019

05/27/2019 | 04:55pm BST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.

飛 魚 科 技 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1022)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 MAY 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on Monday, 27 May 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 18 April 2019 (the "Notice") were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders", each a "Shareholder") by way of poll at the AGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.

The poll results taken at the AGM are as follows:

Number of shares voted

Total

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONSNote

(approximate %)

number of

For

Against

shares voted

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited

908,005,050

0

908,005,050

consolidated financial statements of the

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

Company and its subsidiaries and the reports

of the directors (the "Directors", each a

"Director") and of the independent auditors

for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2.

To re-elect Mr. YAO Jianjun as executive

908,005,050

0

908,005,050

Director.

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

3.

To re-elect Mr. CHEN Jianyu as executive

908,005,050

0

908,005,050

Director.

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

Number of shares voted

Total

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONSNote

(approximate %)

number of

For

Against

shares voted

4.

To re-elect Ms. LIU Qianli as independence

908,005,050

0

908,005,050

non-executive Director.

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

5.

To authorise the board of Directors to fix the

908,005,050

0

908,005,050

respective Directors' remuneration.

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

6.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors and

908,005,050

0

908,005,050

to authorise the board of Directors to fix their

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

remuneration.

7.

To give a general mandate to the Directors

908,005,050

0

908,005,050

to repurchase shares of the Company not

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of

issued shares of the Company as at the date of

this resolution.

8.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to

905,029,050

2,976,000

908,005,050

issue additional shares of the Company not

(99.672249%)

(0.327751%)

exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of

issued shares of the Company as at the date of

this resolution.

9.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

905,029,050

2,976,000

908,005,050

Directors to issue additional shares of the

(99.672249%)

(0.327751%)

Company by the aggregate number of shares

repurchased by the Company.

10.

To give an annual mandate to the Directors

905,029,050

2,976,000

908,005,050

to allot, issue and deal with a maximum of

(99.672249%)

(0.327751%)

31,000,000 shares of the Company pursuant to

the post-IPO restricted share units plan.

11

To give an annual mandate to the Directors

905,029,050

2,976,000

908,005,050

to allot, issue and deal with a maximum of

(99.672249%)

(0.327751%)

45,000,000 shares of the Company pursuant to

the restricted share units plan II.

Note: The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the ordinary resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed at the AGM.

The total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the AGM was 1,546,943,455, being the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM.

There were no shares of the Company entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favor of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM. There were also no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholders have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 18 April 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd.

YAO Jianjun

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Messrs. YAO Jianjun, CHEN Jianyu, BI Lin, LIN Jiabin and LIN Zhibin, as executive Directors; and Ms. LIU Qianli, and Messrs. LAI Xiaoling and MA Suen Yee Andrew, as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 15:53:03 UTC
