FeiyuTech reveals gimbals that inspire and innovate

Guilin, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FeiyuTech, international leader in the gimbal industry, is revealing gimbals that inspire and innovate, including the G6, G6 Plus, and WG2. Devoted to video stabilization since 2007, FeiyuTech gimbals provide a smooth and stable filming experience for every adventure!

FeiyuTech, focused on video stabilization technology research, has an impressive portfolio of product launches including a motion camera stabilizer, cell phone stabilizer and camera stabilizer. As an innovator, FeiyuTech has defined multiple industry milestones including their position as the first gimbal manufacturer to collaborate with Apple, and their launch of the G6, the first waterproof gimbal, to capture the most exhilarating outdoor experiences.

CEO Eric Wei has created a corporate culture which embraces a high standard of technical excellence. Ingenuity and empowerment are at the heart of the brand, which empowers adventurers with robust tools made for smooth and stable filming, in any active environment.

Gimbals are the hottest new tool in filmmaking, thanks to their ability to capture quality images and mesmerizing video from any standpoint. FeiyuTech is currently highlighting three gimbals that showcase their video stabilization technology to accompany life’s explorers on any escapade:

G6

FeiyuTech G6 is a portable, handheld stabilizer which features WiFi and Bluetooth in dual work mode, compatible with GoPro. An ingenious, integrated OLED screen displays camera specifications, battery life and work-mode, making filming easy. Splash-proof and robust, the gimbal is built to accompany anyone, anywhere. And there is no block in visual, for unobscured filming.

G6 Plus

This all in one gimbal features a small and portable body, built to support all types of cameras within the 800g range, and is easily compatible with GoPro, mobile phones, pocket video cameras and micro-single lens reflex cameras. G6 Plus features the original multifunction magic focus ring to precisely control the zoom of the camera when connecting to the Feiyu ON App, and thanks to the three axes the joystick panning, rolling and tilting can keep up with the most exciting adventures.

WG2

This action camera gimbal is waterproof, to create more possibilities for non-stop filming! Three axes make pan, pitch and slip ring motorcycle motor empower videographers with 360 degrees of visibility. Optimizes anti-shake makes each shot more stable, to accompany rough, risky adventures. Auto-rotation combined with time-lapse photography creates otherwise impossible, inconspicuous segments.

All FeiyuTech products can be purchased at www.feiyu-tech.com.

About FeiyuTech

Established in 2007, FeiyuTech is a world leader in manufacturing videography stabilization technology that combines imagination and innovation. As an innovator, FeiyuTech has defined multiple industry milestones including their position as the first gimbal manufacturer to collaborate with Apple. Ingenuity and excellence are at the heart of the brand, which empowers adventurers with robust tools made for smooth and stable filming, in any active environment.

