Fellow Health Partners Acquires Physicians Management, Inc.

09/11/2018 | 04:14pm CEST

GREAT RIVER, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellow Health Partners, Inc., a New York based medical business solutions company, today announced its acquisition of Physicians Management, Inc., a long-established medical billing company based in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

(PRNewsfoto/Fellow Health Partners, Inc.)

CEO Michael N. Brown said, "Physicians Management has been in business over 40 years, doing an outstanding job of serving specialists in orthopedics, cardiology, urology, bariatric surgery, plastic surgery, and OB/GYN, among others. This partnership allows us to take PMI to the next level by working closely with their staff, applying our SAVi™ technology and Knowledge College™ curriculum to help them serve our clients even better, while increasing profitability.

Chris Baltas, Chief Technology Officer at Fellow Health Partners, added, "We will be using our proprietary SAVi™ technology as part of the evolution of PMI. SAVi™ is a medical software solution designed to streamline and simplify the increasingly antiquated world of medical billing and collections. This streamlined process allows Fellow Health Partners to ensure that busy physicians, practice managers, and hospital administrators get paid appropriately and faster as the world of medical billing and insurance becomes even more complex."

Peter McGregor, President and CEO of PMI enthusiastically endorsed the evolution, saying, "It was very important to me to find a company that shared our values of commitment, hard work, and loyalty to our clients while holding the same values for their people. Fellow Health Partners has demonstrated this commitment with their focus on superior customer service and their commitment to ongoing training in 'people skills' as well as the application of value-adding technologies."

Fellow Health Partners expects to continue its rapid growth by combining acquisition of well-respected medical billing companies with its superior technical and customer services for hospitals, medical practices, and ambulatory surgery centers.

ABOUT FELLOW HEALTH PARTNERS

Fellow Health Partners Inc. is a leading-edge medical business solutions company that helps healthcare professionals and institutions to improve their bottom line by applying innovative methods of streamlining the medical billing process. Supported by an active advisory board of leading doctors, Fellow Health Partners acts as an extension to any medical practice or facility by providing billing expertise, office and workflow solutions, customer service assistance, and administrative support.

Fran Sharkey, CMO
Fellow Health Partners, Inc.
contact@fellowhealthpartners.com 
631.224.9220

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fellow-health-partners-acquires-physicians-management-inc-300710384.html

SOURCE Fellow Health Partners, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
