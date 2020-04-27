Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Female Sex Toys Market 2019-2023 | Sexual Awareness and Wellness Initiatives To Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 09:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the female sex toys market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.9 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005613/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Female Sex Toys Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Female Sex Toys Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMS Factory, California Exotic Novelties LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., LELOi AB, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sexual awareness and wellness initiatives has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Female Sex Toys Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Female Sex Toys Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Retail Outlets and Specialty Stores
    • Online Stores
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31882

Female Sex Toys Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our female sex toys market report covers the following areas:

  • Female Sex Toys Market Size
  • Female Sex Toys Market Trends
  • Female Sex Toys Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing preference for customized female sex toys as one of the prime reasons driving the female sex toys market growth during the next few years.

Female Sex Toys Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Female Sex Toys Market, including some of the vendors such as BMS Factory, California Exotic Novelties LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., LELOi AB, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Female Sex Toys Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Female Sex Toys Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist female sex toys market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the female sex toys market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the female sex toys market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of female sex toys market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing preference for customized female sex toys
  • Need to improve sexual health and specific health conditions
  • Increase in online sales of female sex toys

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BMS Factory
  • California Exotic Novelties LLC
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • LELOi AB
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:31pClosed-circuit Television (CCTV) Camera Market 2019-2023 | Growing Demand For IP-based CCTV Cameras to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:28pSetting the path for bioenergy as a future energy source
PU
10:28pGRUPO TELEVISA B : Televisa Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
10:16pSmart Card IC Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Contactless Smart Cards to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:16pAirlines Urge Passengers to Wear Face Masks
DJ
10:15pLG CHEM : expects its EV battery revenue for 2020 to drop 10%-15% vs previous forecast
RE
10:12pHOME PRODUCT CENTER : First-Quarter Profit Falls 11%
DJ
10:08pIndustrial Profits decreased 36.7 percent in the First Three Months of 2020
PU
10:08pDECIBEL CANN : Announces the Extension of Annual Financial Filings, Financial Update and Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
AQ
10:06pWULIANGYE YIBIN : Shares Rise After Strong 1Q Results
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
2BP PLC : BP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Scrutiny mounts on China's Luckin Coffee as market regulator inspects
4Asia stocks set to rise as Wall Street jumps on lockdown easing hopes
5COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY : COHEN & STEERS : Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group