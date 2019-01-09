Feng Tay Enterprises : Group Footwear Production and Sales Quantities of December 2018

In December , the footwear production was 10.2 million pairs, a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to the previous month, and 7.5 percent higher than the same period in 2017 . The footwear sales was 10.7 million pairs, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to the previous month , and 9.3 percent higher than the same period in 2017 .

In the fourth quarter, the footwear production was 30.7 million pairs, an increase of 5.5 percent compared to the previous quarter, and 8.9 percent higher than the same period in 2017. The footwear sales was 30.6 million pairs, an increase of 2.5 percent compared to the previous quarter, and 12.3 percent higher than the same period in 2017.

As of December 31, 2018, the footwear production totaled 114.8 million pairs, higher by 12.1 percent over the same period in 2017. The footwear sales totaled 115.3 million pairs, higher by 12.8 percent over the same period in 2017.