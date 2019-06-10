Feng Tay Enterprises : Group Footwear Production and Sales Quantities of May 2019
0
06/10/2019 | 05:08am EDT
In May, the footwear production was 10.5 million pairs, an increase of 8.9percent compared tothe previous month,and 6.1percent higher than the same periodin 2018. The footwear sales was 10.1million pairs, a decrease of 0.7percent compared tothe previous month, and21.0percent higherthan the same periodin 2018. As of May31, 2019, the footwear production totaled 48.9million pairs, higher by 7.2percent over the same period in 2018. The footwear sales totaled 48.7million pairs, higher by 10.4percent over the same period in 2018.
Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 09:07:04 UTC