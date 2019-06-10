Feng Tay Enterprises : Group Footwear Production and Sales Quantities of May 2019

In May , the footwear production was 10.5 million pairs, an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the previous month, and 6.1 percent higher than the same period in 2018 . The footwear sales was 10.1 million pairs, a decrease of 0.7 percent compared to the previous month , and 21.0 percent higher than the same period in 2018 . As of May 31 , 2019, the footwear production totaled 48.9 million pairs, higher by 7.2 percent over the same period in 2018. The footwear sales totaled 48.7 million pairs, higher by 10.4 percent over the same period in 2018.