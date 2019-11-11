Feng Tay Enterprises : Group Footwear Production and Sales Quantities of October 2019
11/11/2019
In October,the footwear production was 10.7 million pairs, an increase of 7.1percent compared tothe previous month,and 5.0percent higher than the same periodin 2018. The footwear sales was 10.3million pairs, a decrease of 0.9percent compared tothe previous month, and4.9percent higherthan the same periodin 2018. As of October31, 2019, the footwear production totaled 100.6million pairs, higher by 7.0percent over the same period in 2018. The footwear sales totaled 101.1million pairs, higher by 7.2percent over the same period in 2018.
