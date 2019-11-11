Feng Tay Enterprises : Group Footwear Production and Sales Quantities of October 2019

In October, the footwear production was 10.7 million pairs, an increase of 7.1 percent compared to the previous month, and 5.0 percent higher than the same period in 2018 . The footwear sales was 10.3 million pairs, a decrease of 0.9 percent compared to the previous month , and 4.9 percent higher than the same period in 2018 . As of October 31 , 2019, the footwear production totaled 100.6 million pairs, higher by 7.0 percent over the same period in 2018. The footwear sales totaled 101.1 million pairs, higher by 7.2 percent over the same period in 2018.