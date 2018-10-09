Log in
Feng Tay Enterprises : Group Footwear Production and Sales Volume of September 2018

10/09/2018 | 11:08am CEST

In September, the footwear production volume was 9.2 million pairs, a decrease of 8.4 percent compared to the previous month, and 7.6 percent higher than in 2017/09. The footwear sales was 9.4 million pairs, a decrease of 6.3 percent compared to the previous month, and 16.6 percent higher than in 2017/09.

In the third quarter, the footwear production was 29.1 million pairs, an increase of 2.3 percent compared to the previous quarter, and 12.3 percent higher than the same period in 2017. The footwear sales was 29.8 million pairs, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to the previous quarter, and 17.2 percent higher than the same period in 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, the footwear production totaled 84.1 million pairs, 13.2 percent higher than the same period in 2017. The footwear sales totaled 84.7 million pairs, 13.0 percent higher than the same period in 2017.

Disclaimer

Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:07:07 UTC
