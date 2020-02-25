Fenway Sports Management : Announces Key Promotions Across all Business Units

Fenway Sports Management (FSM), a global sports and entertainment marketing agency that specializes in partnership sales, consulting and the creation of unique and memorable events and experiences, today announced a number of promotions to support the agency’s growth across all of its core business units. FSM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and serves as the sponsorship sales arm for FSG’s elite sports portfolio, including the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, New England Sports Network (NESN) and Roush Fenway Racing, and is the exclusive marketing agency for LeBron James through a strategic partnership with LRMR.

John Clark was named EVP, chief business development officer; Liam Brown was promoted from director, Sales to senior director; Katie Gauger was promoted from senior manager, Consulting, Events & Experiences to director; Nicole Pappas was promoted from manager, Creative Services to senior manager; Cora Climo was promoted from associate, Consulting, Events & Experiences to coordinator; and Brigitte Rec was promoted from junior graphic designer, Creative Services to graphic designer.

“It’s a privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated team of professionals who work tirelessly to deliver ROI for our clients, and these promotions and their expanded responsibilities are a testament to the value they bring to FSM and the elite brands, properties, athletes and events we represent,” said FSM president Mark Lev. “The professional development of these outstanding individuals reflects their personal growth as well as the growth of the agency, and their new roles will ensure we remain well positioned to drive enterprise value for Fenway Sports Group.”

In the newly created chief business development officer role, Clark will be responsible for developing an integrated global growth strategy across FSM’s business units and will continue to oversee the Sales department. As senior director, Sales, Brown will take on an expanded role in the Sales department and will focus on securing sponsorships and reaching sales goals for FSM’s portfolio. Gauger will report to vice president, Consulting, Events & Experiences, BriAnne Newman, and will be responsible for developing unique experiences to connect fans and brands to their favorite players and teams. Additionally, Pappas and Rec will look to expand the creative services operations at the agency, while Climo will be responsible for executing activations as well as the Experiences program under Gauger.

About Fenway Sports Management

Fenway Sports Management (FSM) is a global sports marketing agency that specializes in partnership sales, consulting, and the creation of unique and memorable events and experiences. A wholly owned subsidiary of Fenway Sports Group, FSM is part of an elite family of properties that includes some of the most storied names and venues in all of sports, including the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, New England Sports Network and Roush Fenway Racing. For further information, visit www.fenwaysportsmanagement.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005721/en/