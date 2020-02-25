Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fenway Sports Management : Announces Key Promotions Across all Business Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:31am EST

Fenway Sports Management (FSM), a global sports and entertainment marketing agency that specializes in partnership sales, consulting and the creation of unique and memorable events and experiences, today announced a number of promotions to support the agency’s growth across all of its core business units. FSM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and serves as the sponsorship sales arm for FSG’s elite sports portfolio, including the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, New England Sports Network (NESN) and Roush Fenway Racing, and is the exclusive marketing agency for LeBron James through a strategic partnership with LRMR.

John Clark was named EVP, chief business development officer; Liam Brown was promoted from director, Sales to senior director; Katie Gauger was promoted from senior manager, Consulting, Events & Experiences to director; Nicole Pappas was promoted from manager, Creative Services to senior manager; Cora Climo was promoted from associate, Consulting, Events & Experiences to coordinator; and Brigitte Rec was promoted from junior graphic designer, Creative Services to graphic designer.

“It’s a privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated team of professionals who work tirelessly to deliver ROI for our clients, and these promotions and their expanded responsibilities are a testament to the value they bring to FSM and the elite brands, properties, athletes and events we represent,” said FSM president Mark Lev. “The professional development of these outstanding individuals reflects their personal growth as well as the growth of the agency, and their new roles will ensure we remain well positioned to drive enterprise value for Fenway Sports Group.”

In the newly created chief business development officer role, Clark will be responsible for developing an integrated global growth strategy across FSM’s business units and will continue to oversee the Sales department. As senior director, Sales, Brown will take on an expanded role in the Sales department and will focus on securing sponsorships and reaching sales goals for FSM’s portfolio. Gauger will report to vice president, Consulting, Events & Experiences, BriAnne Newman, and will be responsible for developing unique experiences to connect fans and brands to their favorite players and teams. Additionally, Pappas and Rec will look to expand the creative services operations at the agency, while Climo will be responsible for executing activations as well as the Experiences program under Gauger.

About Fenway Sports Management
Fenway Sports Management (FSM) is a global sports marketing agency that specializes in partnership sales, consulting, and the creation of unique and memorable events and experiences. A wholly owned subsidiary of Fenway Sports Group, FSM is part of an elite family of properties that includes some of the most storied names and venues in all of sports, including the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, New England Sports Network and Roush Fenway Racing. For further information, visit www.fenwaysportsmanagement.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aDOMINION ENERGY : Virginia Battery Storage Projects Approved
DJ
10:53aNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC : Documentary Films Acquires Worldwide Rights to Saudi Runaway out of Sundance
BU
10:52aPETSEC ENERGY : Announces Group Oil and Gas Reserves as of 1 January 2020
AQ
10:52aMarubeni to form Strategic Partnership with Lippo Karawaci to expand into Healthcare Acquires Stake in Indonesia's Leading Hospital Platform
AQ
10:52aVECTOR : Financial results for the half-year to 31 December 2019
AQ
10:52aLAKE RESOURCES N L : NL - Placement upsized by $1.9m to $3.4m following strong demand
AQ
10:52aCOOPER ENERGY : FY20 First half results Gas business growth and strong cash flow feature in first half
AQ
10:52aSIEM OFFSHORE : Presentation of Fourth Quarter Results 2019
AQ
10:52aLITHIUM AUSTRALIA NL : - General meeting and special meeting results
AQ
10:52aINCA MINERALS LIMITED : - Frewena Field Trip Provides IOCG Proof of Concept
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group