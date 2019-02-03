Ferns N Petals : Announces One Hour Delivery of Valentine's Day Gifts in Dubai

Ferns N Petals, a renowned online gifting website proudly announces one
hour delivery of Valentine’s Day gifts in Dubai. With this new service,
customers can send Valentine
gifts to their loved ones in Dubai in the shortest possible time
in a hassle-free manner. As the delivery time of gifts increases
manifolds due to V-Day rush, their one-hour delivery service will give
huge relief to customers. The famous brand has been in the online
gifting market for more than two decades and keeps coming up with better
gifting options and prompt delivery for every occasion to make
gift-hunting easier and convenient for customers.
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Ferns N Petals presents a
stunning collection of exclusive romantic Valentine gifts including
heart-shaped chocolates, luxurious flower bouquets, exotic hampers, body
care gift sets, and personalised
gifts in Dubai. It has also recently introduced experience
gifting in Dubai to offer an unforgettable experience to their
customers. As part of the FNP Experiences, the company is offering
lavish flower and balloon decoration services that customers can avail
for birthday parties, wedding nights, and date nights, etc. Along with
flowers and aroma candles, LED balloons are used for room decoration
that stays on for 6-8 hours and makes the room brighten up with somber
lighting.
Talking about the plan of introducing a new range of experience gifting
in Dubai, Rajesh Kumar, Business Head of Ferns N Petals, UAE said, “We
are going to make new additions to our experience gifting that includes
dinner date in premium hotels of Dubai, evening desert safari with
personal pick up in Rolls Royce, and dinner date and musical fountain
experience in the restaurant at the top floor of Burj Khalifa.” He
mentioned these services will be introduced to offer extravagant gifting
experience to our customers.
Till now, Ferns N Petals has only one operation center in Dubai. With
the aim of further expansion in UAE, Ferns N Petals has decided to open
its new operation center in Abu Dhabi in the next quarter. With the
existence of physical gift and flower
shop in Abu Dhabi, customers will be able to send gifts to their
loved ones in Abu Dhabi in 1 hour.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190202005001/en/