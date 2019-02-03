Log in
Ferns N Petals : Announces One Hour Delivery of Valentine's Day Gifts in Dubai

02/03/2019 | 01:01am EST

Ferns N Petals, a renowned online gifting website proudly announces one hour delivery of Valentine’s Day gifts in Dubai. With this new service, customers can send Valentine gifts to their loved ones in Dubai in the shortest possible time in a hassle-free manner. As the delivery time of gifts increases manifolds due to V-Day rush, their one-hour delivery service will give huge relief to customers. The famous brand has been in the online gifting market for more than two decades and keeps coming up with better gifting options and prompt delivery for every occasion to make gift-hunting easier and convenient for customers.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Ferns N Petals presents a stunning collection of exclusive romantic Valentine gifts including heart-shaped chocolates, luxurious flower bouquets, exotic hampers, body care gift sets, and personalised gifts in Dubai. It has also recently introduced experience gifting in Dubai to offer an unforgettable experience to their customers. As part of the FNP Experiences, the company is offering lavish flower and balloon decoration services that customers can avail for birthday parties, wedding nights, and date nights, etc. Along with flowers and aroma candles, LED balloons are used for room decoration that stays on for 6-8 hours and makes the room brighten up with somber lighting.

Talking about the plan of introducing a new range of experience gifting in Dubai, Rajesh Kumar, Business Head of Ferns N Petals, UAE said, “We are going to make new additions to our experience gifting that includes dinner date in premium hotels of Dubai, evening desert safari with personal pick up in Rolls Royce, and dinner date and musical fountain experience in the restaurant at the top floor of Burj Khalifa.” He mentioned these services will be introduced to offer extravagant gifting experience to our customers.

Till now, Ferns N Petals has only one operation center in Dubai. With the aim of further expansion in UAE, Ferns N Petals has decided to open its new operation center in Abu Dhabi in the next quarter. With the existence of physical gift and flower shop in Abu Dhabi, customers will be able to send gifts to their loved ones in Abu Dhabi in 1 hour.


© Business Wire 2019
