Ferns N Petals : Eyes at South East Asian Market

Launches Operations in Singapore

India’s Gifting Giant Ferns N Petals has started its operations in Singapore by launching www.fnp.sg recently. After establishing a strong foothold in India, the company planned expansion into the Middle East market in 2015 with UAE and now targeted to capture South East Asian Market.

Ferns N Petals provides gift deliveries for all major occasions. While Birthdays and Anniversaries are all year round occasions, main occasions in India are Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Rakhi, and Diwali when the business is on peak. Similarly in UAE- EID, Ramadan, Mother’s Day are the big buck occasions. With the expansion in Singapore, company wishes to cater general and major occasions like Chinese New Year and Christmas. The company has launched flowers, cakes, plants, gift hampers and combos. Customers looking for flowers delivery in Singapore can now place orders for some stunning floral arrangements from the website and an upcoming mobile app for Android & iOS.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pawan Gadia, CEO, Retail & Online, Ferns N Petals, said, “Expansion is the ultimate aim of a business and for us at Ferns N Petals, the vision is to expand across South-East Asia and Middle East. While we were able to make our venture profitable in UAE, now eyeing at S-E Asia Market, starting with Singapore website launch.

We find huge potential in Singapore and it can also be a springboard for us to launch other countries with ease in South East Asia. What differentiates us from the competition is the range of categories, the quality of products and the service options. We are planning to venture into two countries every year in the S-E Asia and Middle East.” he added.

Ferns N Petals is a name synonymous with providing gifts and making occasions memorable for people in India. The company is into gifting business of flowers, cake, plants, and personalised gifts since 25 years and has over 330 retail outlets all across India & UAE. It is an expansion aligned with the Vision of the company to expand globally. South East Asia is becoming the preferred choice of big companies to expand because of the higher GDP growth and also the rising trend of internet penetration & ecommerce.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005333/en/