Ferns N Petals : Launches One of a Kind Flower and Plants Subscription Service

09/30/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Ferns N Petals is a renowned name in the gifting world with over 25 years of expertise in making occasions special for the customers. The company leaves no stone unturned to delight their customers with new services and offerings. Recently they have come up with subscription gifting services for two of their main categories- flowers and plants. With this, the company is aiming to provide next-level convenience to the customers as they can now book the service once and get flowers or plants delivered for an entire year as per their schedule.

Subscription gifting is sort of a new age gifting service that allows the customers to maintain continuity in their gift delivery without having to worry about anything. They can select from flowers or plant subscription, choose daily, monthly, bi-monthly or a six-monthly option, select the start date and sit back and relax. Ferns N Petals Dubai is the only brand in the market who is providing this service to the Middle East market.

Talking in detail about the launch of Subscription Gifts in UAE, Mr. Rajesh Kumar, Business Head, Ferns N Petals UAE said, “The idea of this launch is to offer ease and convenience to the customers who love to keep flowers and plants at their home or workplace. This would give them the option to plan for the entire year and we will play the role of keeping their place always green with on-time delivery on the desired date and time. This will also benefit the corporate houses and hoteliers to plan their floral & plant requirements for the reception, meeting halls etc. in advance. "

He also added, “In the mid of October we are also planning to launch cake subscription which will again be a unique experience in this market and will enable corporate houses to plan for birthday/congratulations/thank-you cakes in advance with us for their clients & employees. For cake lovers, who love to eat cakes, we can play a role of the nearby bakery with tempting desserts, cakes, pastries etc. to choose from. They would also have the convenience of getting it delivered as per their choice.


© Business Wire 2019
