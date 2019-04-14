Ferns N Petals : Opens up a New Gift Shop in Abu Dhabi - A Customer Friendly Move

Ferns N Petals, World’s largest florist chain and leading online gifting
portal with its delivery services across UAE, India and 70 more
countries, has recently opened a new retail outlet in Abu Dhabi on 1st
April. This move is in line with company’s expansion strategy in the
UAE. With the new retail gift
shop in Abu Dhabi, customers can now see the products
physically and also get them custom made as per their choice. It will
also give them the immediate satisfaction of taking items home with them.
The Company has also started fixed time delivery, two-hour delivery,
midnight delivery, and morning delivery services in Abu Dhabi on most of
the gifts and other products, such as flowers, cakes, plants,
chocolates, perfumes, and personalised
gifts. Earlier, these special delivery services were only
available in Dubai. It will offer an excellent shopping experience to
customers and allow them to get gifts delivered to their loved ones in a
fixed time frame. If customers are looking for last minute gift delivery
options then they can get gifts and flowers delivered to the doorstep of
their loved ones via FNP’s two-hour delivery service in Abu Dhabi.
Talking about the new retail outlet in Abu Dhabi, Rajesh Kumar, Business
Head, Ferns N Petals, UAE said, “Expanding our retail footprints across
the UAE is a part of our commitment to increase proximity to our
customers across the communities and locations. And opening a retail
outlet in Abu Dhabi does put us in a better position to cater to a vast
audience. This will also help us grow our orders for Abu Dhabi by 30-40%
in this Financial Year. The expansion plan will also see addition of
more operation centers across the Gulf, particularly in Saudi Arabia and
Oman. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a big market with a fast-growing
segment for Gifting Items.
He further added, "Due to opening of our physical gifts and flower shop
in Abu Dhabi, we will be able to serve customers on all major occasions
like Mother’s
Day, Ramadan etc. with last minute ordering as well. We are also
launching a new range of Ramadan hampers to cater the corporate segments
this year during the festive season."
