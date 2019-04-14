Ferns N Petals : Opens up a New Gift Shop in Abu Dhabi - A Customer Friendly Move

Ferns N Petals, World’s largest florist chain and leading online gifting portal with its delivery services across UAE, India and 70 more countries, has recently opened a new retail outlet in Abu Dhabi on 1st April. This move is in line with company’s expansion strategy in the UAE. With the new retail gift shop in Abu Dhabi, customers can now see the products physically and also get them custom made as per their choice. It will also give them the immediate satisfaction of taking items home with them.

The Company has also started fixed time delivery, two-hour delivery, midnight delivery, and morning delivery services in Abu Dhabi on most of the gifts and other products, such as flowers, cakes, plants, chocolates, perfumes, and personalised gifts. Earlier, these special delivery services were only available in Dubai. It will offer an excellent shopping experience to customers and allow them to get gifts delivered to their loved ones in a fixed time frame. If customers are looking for last minute gift delivery options then they can get gifts and flowers delivered to the doorstep of their loved ones via FNP’s two-hour delivery service in Abu Dhabi.

Talking about the new retail outlet in Abu Dhabi, Rajesh Kumar, Business Head, Ferns N Petals, UAE said, “Expanding our retail footprints across the UAE is a part of our commitment to increase proximity to our customers across the communities and locations. And opening a retail outlet in Abu Dhabi does put us in a better position to cater to a vast audience. This will also help us grow our orders for Abu Dhabi by 30-40% in this Financial Year. The expansion plan will also see addition of more operation centers across the Gulf, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Oman. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a big market with a fast-growing segment for Gifting Items.

He further added, "Due to opening of our physical gifts and flower shop in Abu Dhabi, we will be able to serve customers on all major occasions like Mother’s Day, Ramadan etc. with last minute ordering as well. We are also launching a new range of Ramadan hampers to cater the corporate segments this year during the festive season."

