Ferrari: Another Year of Sustained Growth, All 2018 Targets Met or Exceeded. Building Our Future Product Range   

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) today announces its consolidated preliminary results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018:

Total shipments of 9,251 units, up +10.2%

Net revenues of Euro 3,420 million, up +0.1% or +3.2% at constant currency

Adj. EBITDA of Euro 1,114 million, up 7.5% or +16.8% at constant currency

Adj. diluted EPS of Euro 3.40 (+20.6%)

Industrial free cash flow generation of Euro 405 million, including the positive cash impact from the Patent Box benefit for 2015-2017

Net industrial debt at Euro 340 million (Euro 240 million excluding share repurchases)

The Group targets the following performance in 2019:

Net revenues: > Euro 3.5 billion, over 3% growth versus 2018

Adj. EBITDA: Euro 1.2-1.25 billion, approx. 10% growth versus 2018

Adj. EBIT: Euro 0.85-0.9 billion, approx. 6% growth versus 2018

Adj. diluted EPS : Euro 3.50-3.70 per share, approx. 6% growth versus 2018

Industrial free cash flow: ~ Euro 0.45 billion, over 10% growth versus 2018

On January 31, 2019, at 3.30 p.m. CET, management will hold a conference call to present the FY 2018 to financial analysts and institutional investors. The call can be followed live and a recording will subsequently be available on the Group website http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors.

