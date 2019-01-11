Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program
0
01/11/2019 | 04:07am EST
Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
Trading Date (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock Exchange
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees
Considerationexcluding fees
(€)
02/01/2019
MTA
15,000
85.7773
1,286,659.50
03/01/2019
MTA
13,167
85.4451
1,125,055.63
04/01/2019
MTA
8,199
87.2593
715,439.00
07/01/2019
MTA
12,026
90.1954
1,084,689.88
08/01/2019
MTA
7,404
93.2450
690,385.98
09/01/2019
MTA
9,275
97.1390
900,964.23
10/01/2019
MTA
12,984
95.7667
1,243,434.83
Total
-
78,055
-
7,046,629.06
Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 10 January 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 7,046,629.06 for No. 78,055 common shares purchased resulting in No. 6,080,898 common shares held in treasury as of 10 January 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.43% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).