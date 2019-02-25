Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program
02/25/2019 | 04:58am EST
Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
Trading Date (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock Exchange
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees
Considerationexcluding fees
(€)
18/02/2019
MTA
6,403
111.0565
711,094.77
19/02/2019
MTA
4,174
110.9538
463,121.16
20/02/2019
MTA
12,949
111.3928
1,442,425.37
21/02/2019
MTA
12,163
110.9387
1,349,347.41
22/02/2019
MTA
7,325
111.2580
814,964.85
Total
-
43,014
-
4,780,953.56
Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 22 February 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 33,403,731.82 for No. 335,346 common shares purchased resulting in No. 6,338,189 common shares held in treasury as of 22 February 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.53% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares.