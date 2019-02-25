Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees















Consideration excluding fees















(€)



18/02/2019 MTA 6,403 111.0565 711,094.77 19/02/2019 MTA 4,174 110.9538 463,121.16 20/02/2019 MTA 12,949 111.3928 1,442,425.37 21/02/2019 MTA 12,163 110.9387 1,349,347.41 22/02/2019 MTA 7,325 111.2580 814,964.85



Total







-



43,014



-



4,780,953.56

Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 22 February 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 33,403,731.82 for No. 335,346 common shares purchased resulting in No. 6,338,189 common shares held in treasury as of 22 February 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.53% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment