Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:58am EST

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

  		 

Stock Exchange

  		 

Number of common shares purchased

  		 

Average price per share
excluding fees

 

 

  		 

Consideration excluding fees

 

 

 

(€)

 
18/02/2019 MTA 6,403 111.0565 711,094.77
19/02/2019 MTA 4,174 110.9538 463,121.16
20/02/2019 MTA 12,949 111.3928 1,442,425.37
21/02/2019 MTA 12,163 110.9387 1,349,347.41
22/02/2019 MTA 7,325 111.2580 814,964.85
 

Total

  		 

- 		 

43,014 		 

- 		 

4,780,953.56

Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 22 February 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 33,403,731.82 for No. 335,346 common shares purchased resulting in No. 6,338,189 common shares held in treasury as of  22 February 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.53% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:10aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : US-China battle over Huawei comes to head at tech show
AQ
05:10aENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Announces RADIO.COM to Add Premium Audio Content From Cox Radio and Bonneville via New Partnerships - Communications
AQ
05:09aSTRONGPOINT ASA : Presentation of results 4th quarter 2018
AQ
05:09aSIMCORP A/S : – Share buyback program
AQ
05:09aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Apex Luxury Car Hire Ibiza announces addition to its premium fleet in 2019
AQ
05:09aUK and U.S. regulators build Brexit 'bridge' for derivatives
RE
05:07aFROM SENSOR TO BUSINESS VALUE : Bringing Intelligence to the Enterprise with SAP Leonardo IoT
PU
05:05aDON : and GENERIUM JSC sign term sheet to out-license co.don chondrosphere(R) to Russia
EQ
05:05aTHE NAGA GROUP AG : 'We combine Social Investing and Savings' - NAGA launches new proprietarily created 'Interest-CFD' with 2% p.a. performance and no fixed terms
EQ
05:02aBROADCOM : China's technology challenge is bigger than just Huawei, British spymaster says
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2COVESTRO : Covestro says 2019 EBITDA could halve as competition heats up
3TESLA : TESLA : Rising middle class may mean bright future for Tesla
4XIAOMI CORP : Huawei security row overshadows annual telecoms gathering
5BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.