DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Rating

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Fitch Affirms Ferratum at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable



10.03.2020 / 20:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fitch Affirms Ferratum at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

Berlin, 10 March 2020 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj), is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of both Ferratum Oyj and the senior unsecured callable floating rate bond, issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (ISIN: SE0012453835), at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 763,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

IR@ferratum.com

https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact