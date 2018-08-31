Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Half year report and financial statements 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Half year report and financial statements 2018 (news with additional features)

31.08.2018 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Half year report and financial statements 2018
Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YLCALADYQX
Document title: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: H1 2018 Report

31.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
10587 Berlin
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 30 921005844
E-mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3VZ3, DE000A2AAR27, SE0011167972
WKN: A1X3VZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719449  31.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719449&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:37pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : CTO of IBM Blockchain Joins Muirfield Advisory
AQ
06:37pAMPE LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case Commenced by Firm – AMPE
BU
06:37pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited and Most of Its Subsidiaries; Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited
BU
06:36pOLD LINE BANCSHARES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:36pWOW UNLIMITED MEDIA : Announces Single TSXV Stock Ticker to Enhance Liquidity and Engages Investor Relations Consultant
AQ
06:35pAPPLE : Expected to Unveil New iPhones at September 12 Event
AQ
06:35pCANNABIS SCIENCE : Invited to Deliver Keynote Address at European Summit Organized by The University of Heidelberg and Harvard Medical School’s Global Health Catalyst
AQ
06:35pMYNARIC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:35pFORD MOTOR : Scraps Plan to Import China-Built Small Car Due to Tariffs--3rd Update
DJ
06:33pSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
3COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.