Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Enters Into Forbearance Agreement With Noteholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

LIBERTY, Mo., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (“FGP”) announced today that it has entered into a forbearance agreement with holders of its 8.625% Senior Notes due June 15, 2020 (the “2020 Notes”) holding approximately 77% of the outstanding amount of such notes (the “Forbearing Holders”).  Pursuant to the agreement, the Forbearing Holders of the 2020 Notes agreed to forbear from exercising any rights or remedies during the forbearance period against FGP arising from FGP’s failure to pay amounts due and owing under the applicable indenture.  The Forbearing Holders also agreed to direct U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, not to take any remedial action during the term of the forbearance agreement.  During the forbearance period, FGP and the Forbearing Holders agreed to work cooperatively to negotiate a definitive restructuring agreement with respect to the 2020 Notes.  The forbearance period extends through July 31, 2020, subject to FGP’s satisfaction of certain milestones.  FGP is represented by Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP and the Forbearing Holders are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 4, 2020.  Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:28pZEU CRYPTO : Q1 2020 Interim Financial Results
AQ
04:28pCaptionCall Awards Scholarships to Seven Audiology Graduate Students
GL
04:27pADL VENTURES : IIROC Trading Resumption - REAX (formerly AVI.P)
AQ
04:27pPVH : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27pNATTOPHARMA ASA : Exercise of options
AQ
04:27pIntel chip executive Jim Keller departs company
RE
04:27pTECHNICOLOR : Update on the On-Going Negotiation Process
GL
04:26pMITCHAM INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:26pDIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pMARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways turns to Damien H..
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group