Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
  • Gross Profit increased by $6.2 million, or almost three percent, compared to the prior year period as a result of an 8 cent increase in gross margin per gallon combined with a 24 percent increase in tank exchange volumes.
  • Propane sales volume for the quarter decreased by 17.2 million gallons due to  weather that was 10 percent warmer than the prior year and to the widespread slowdown of the economy due to COVID-19 primarily impacting the Industrial/Commercial customer base.
  • Successfully issued $700M of Senior Secured Notes due 2025

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC Pink: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $15.4 million, or $0.16 per common unit, compared to prior year period net earnings of $20.5 million, or $0.21 per common unit.  The $15.4 million net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. includes $37.4 million loss from early extinguishment of debt.  Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the quarter was $92.3 million compared to $88.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter, a 4 percent increase.

The Company’s propane operations reported that total gallons sold for the quarter were 246.8 million, down from 264.1 million gallons in the prior year due to warmer temperatures than prior year and the widespread slowdown of the economy due to COVID-19, partially offset by customer growth. Gross margin cents per gallon were 8 cents, or 10 percent higher than the prior year due to wholesale propane prices that were approximately 50 percent lower than the prior year. The Company continues its aggressive operating strategies in gaining market share.  This strategic focus resulted in over 22,000 new customers and over 3,900 new tank exchange selling locations, or approximately three and seven percent more than prior year, respectively. Additionally, the Company successfully issued $700M of senior first lien notes due 2025.  Proceeds were used to repay the senior secured credit facility, to collateralize letters of credit and for general corporate purposes.

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due June of 2020.  Additionally, Ferrellgas has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor and the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs LLP to assist in our ongoing process to address our upcoming debt maturities.  The Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.  For that reason, and in view of the information the Company otherwise makes available in earnings releases and quarterly and annual reports, the Company has suspended the practice of holding conference calls with investors, analysts and other interested parties in connection with periodic reporting of financial results for completed periods.

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2019. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com

 
 
FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)
(unaudited)
     
ASSETS April 30, 2020 July 31, 2019
         
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents (including $141,318 and $0 of restricted cash $318,847  $11,054 
at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively)        
Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $134,443 and $106,145 of accounts        
receivable pledged as collateral at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively)  142,952   107,596 
Inventories  65,209   80,454 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  47,223   42,275 
Total Current Assets  574,231   241,379 
         
Property, plant and equipment, net  596,978   596,723 
Goodwill, net  247,195   247,195 
Intangible assets, net  103,966   108,557 
Operating lease right-of-use asset  110,497   - 
Other assets, net  87,472   69,105 
Total Assets $1,720,339  $1,262,959 
         
         
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT        
         
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable $37,025  $33,364 
Short-term borrowings  -   43,000 
Collateralized note payable  -   62,000 
Current portion of long-term debt (a)  359,050   631,756 
Current operating lease liabilities  31,914   - 
Other current liabilities  174,823   138,237 
Total Current Liabilities  602,812   908,357 
         
Long-term debt  2,146,044   1,457,004 
Operating lease liabilities  76,133   - 
Other liabilities  52,167   36,536 
Contingencies and commitments        
         
Partners Deficit:         
Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019)  (1,057,859)  (1,046,245)
General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019)  (70,593)  (70,476)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (20,580)  (14,512)
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit  (1,149,032)  (1,131,233)
Noncontrolling interest  (7,785)  (7,705)
Total Partners' Deficit  (1,156,817)  (1,138,938)
Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit $1,720,339  $1,262,959 
         
     
(a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.
     


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended  Nine months ended  Twelve months ended
  April 30 April 30 April 30
   2020   2019   2020   2019   2020   2019 
Revenues:            
Propane and other gas liquids sales $391,745  $459,556  $1,150,377  $1,344,634  $1,414,601  $1,641,311 
Midstream operations      -   -   -   -   21,688 
Other  20,385   20,069   65,800   60,677   80,657   89,833 
Total revenues  412,130   479,625   1,216,177   1,405,311   1,495,258   1,752,832 
                         
Cost of sales:                        
Propane and other gas liquids sales  176,265   250,389   548,136   766,056   684,596   936,618 
Midstream operations  -   -   -   -   -   25,849 
Other  2,740   2,320   9,774   8,789   12,391   23,104 
                         
Gross profit   233,125   226,916   658,267   630,466   798,271   767,261 
                         
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other  121,558   119,991   364,334   351,541   481,661   472,532 
Depreciation and amortization expense  20,366   20,617   59,380   59,214   79,012   84,444 
General and administrative expense  12,560   11,516   36,447   42,037   54,404   56,705 
Operating expense - equipment lease expense  8,075   8,319   24,724   24,597   33,200   32,041 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  757   (4)  2,182   4,688   3,187   7,816 
Loss on asset sales and disposals  1,859   1,683   6,242   8,403   8,807   149,388 
                         
Operating income (loss)  67,950   64,794   164,958   139,986   138,000   (35,665)
                         
Interest expense  (45,703)  (44,162)  (138,948)  (132,931)  (183,636)  (177,543)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (37,399)  -   (37,399)  -   (37,399)  - 
Other income (expense), net  (158)  251   (214)  356   (201)  (138)
                         
Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)  (15,310)  20,883   (11,603)  7,411   (83,236)  (213,346)
                         
Income tax expense (benefit)  161   123   794   284   833   (2,676)
                         
Net earnings (loss)  (15,471)  20,760   (12,397)  7,127   (84,069)  (210,670)
                         
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)  (78)  299   133   337   (502)  (1,776)
                         
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.  (15,393)  20,461   (12,530)  6,790   (83,567)  (208,894)
                         
Less: General partner's interest in net earnings (loss)  (154)  205   (125)  68   (835)  (2,089)
                         
Common unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $(15,239) $20,256  $(12,405) $6,722  $(82,732) $(206,805)
                         
Earnings (loss) Per Common Unit                        
Basic and diluted net earnings loss per common unitholders' interest $(0.16) $0.21  $(0.13) $0.07  $(0.85) $(2.13)
                         
Weighted average common units outstanding - basic  97,152.7   97,152.7   97,152.7   97,152.7   97,152.7   97,152.7 
                         
                         
Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
             
  Three months ended  Nine months ended  Twelve months ended
  April 30 April 30 April 30
   2020   2019   2020   2019   2020   2019 
             
                         
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $(15,393) $20,461  $(12,530) $6,790  $(83,567) $(208,894)
Income tax expense (benefit)  161   123   794   284   833   (2,676)
Interest expense  45,703   44,162   138,948   132,931   183,636   177,543 
Depreciation and amortization expense  20,366   20,617   59,380   59,214   79,012   84,444 
EBITDA  50,837   85,363   186,592   199,219   179,914   50,417 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  757   (4)  2,182   4,688   3,187   7,816 
Loss on asset sales and disposal  1,859   1,683   6,242   8,403   8,807   149,388 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  37,399   -   37,399   -   37,399   - 
Other income (expense), net  158   (251)  214   (356)  201   138 
Severance expense includes $690 in operating expense and $910 in general and administrative                        
expense for the nine and twelve months ended period ending April 30, 2019.  -   -   -   1,600   -   1,600 
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses  1,325   1,471   5,887   10,643   13,608   13,301 
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement  -   -   -   1,524   -   1,524 
Exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions  -   -   -   -   -   11,804 
Lease accounting standard adjustment and other  80   -   134   -   134   - 
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)  (78)  299   133   337   (502)  (1,776)
Adjusted EBITDA (b)  92,337   88,561   238,783   226,058   242,748   234,212 
Net cash interest expense (c)  (43,442)  (40,747)  (129,341)  (123,325)  (170,806)  (168,553)
Maintenance capital expenditures (d)  (6,803)  (13,506)  (18,700)  (45,038)  (20,436)  (53,570)
Cash refund from (paid for) taxes  (49)  (23)  (50)  (21)  (170)  (188)
Proceeds from certain asset sales  851   456   2,510   2,416   4,343   7,264 
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)  42,894   34,741   93,202   60,090   55,679   19,165 
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest  858   695   1,864   1,202   1,113   383 
Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders (f)  42,036   34,046   91,338   58,888   54,566   18,782 
Less: Distributions paid to common unitholders  -   -   -   9,715   -   19,430 
Distributable cash flow excess/(shortage) $42,036  $34,046  $91,338  $49,173  $54,566  $(648)
                         
Propane gallons sales                        
Retail - Sales to End Users  186,175   204,441   552,340   573,152   651,454   666,572 
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers  60,660   59,641   179,695   179,256   233,005   233,974 
Total propane gallons sales  246,835   264,082   732,035   752,408   884,459   900,546 

(a)Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P. 
(b)Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income (expense), net, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement, exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions, lease accounting standard adjustment and other and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. 
(c)Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other expense, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the accounts receivable securitization facility. 
(d) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment. 
(e)Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. 
(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to common unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to common unit holders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pZEU CRYPTO : 2019 Financial Results
AQ
05:56pDLA PIPER : advises Iovance Biotherapeutics in its US$604 million common stock offering
PR
05:56pJCPenney Provides Update on Store Optimization Strategy
BU
05:54pVOLKSWAGEN : Luxury carmaker Bentley to cut about 1,000 jobs in UK amid virus outbreak, BBC reports
RE
05:54pPOND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : . Announces Filing of 2019 Year-End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A
AQ
05:53pBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $100,000,000 5.250% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2030
BU
05:52pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Slack revenue growth fails to impress; scraps billings outlook
RE
05:51pKBRA Publishes Rating Report for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.
BU
05:49pOAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Subordinated Notes Offering
AQ
05:49pTHE PROVINCE OF BUENOS AIRES : Extends Expiration of Invitation Memorandum (as defined below)
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 50 MW order in China
3EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high
4BP PLC : BP : turns over rights to operate South Caucasus Pipeline to unit of Azeri SOCAR
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : soars 41% as plan to add July flights sparks relief rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group