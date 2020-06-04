Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
06/04/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Gross Profit increased by $6.2 million, or almost three percent, compared to the prior year period as a result of an 8 cent increase in gross margin per gallon combined with a 24 percent increase in tank exchange volumes.
Propane sales volume for the quarter decreased by 17.2 million gallons due to weather that was 10 percent warmer than the prior year and to the widespread slowdown of the economy due to COVID-19 primarily impacting the Industrial/Commercial customer base.
Successfully issued $700M of Senior Secured Notes due 2025
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC Pink: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended April 30, 2020.
For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $15.4 million, or $0.16 per common unit, compared to prior year period net earnings of $20.5 million, or $0.21 per common unit. The $15.4 million net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. includes $37.4 million loss from early extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the quarter was $92.3 million compared to $88.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter, a 4 percent increase.
The Company’s propane operations reported that total gallons sold for the quarter were 246.8 million, down from 264.1 million gallons in the prior year due to warmer temperatures than prior year and the widespread slowdown of the economy due to COVID-19, partially offset by customer growth. Gross margin cents per gallon were 8 cents, or 10 percent higher than the prior year due to wholesale propane prices that were approximately 50 percent lower than the prior year. The Company continues its aggressive operating strategies in gaining market share. This strategic focus resulted in over 22,000 new customers and over 3,900 new tank exchange selling locations, or approximately three and seven percent more than prior year, respectively. Additionally, the Company successfully issued $700M of senior first lien notes due 2025. Proceeds were used to repay the senior secured credit facility, to collateralize letters of credit and for general corporate purposes.
As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due June of 2020. Additionally, Ferrellgas has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor and the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs LLP to assist in our ongoing process to address our upcoming debt maturities. The Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. For that reason, and in view of the information the Company otherwise makes available in earnings releases and quarterly and annual reports, the Company has suspended the practice of holding conference calls with investors, analysts and other interested parties in connection with periodic reporting of financial results for completed periods.
About Ferrellgas Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2019. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.
Forward Looking Statements Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cash and cash equivalents (including $141,318 and $0 of restricted cash
$
318,847
$
11,054
at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively)
Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $134,443 and $106,145 of accounts
receivable pledged as collateral at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively)
142,952
107,596
Inventories
65,209
80,454
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
47,223
42,275
Total Current Assets
574,231
241,379
Property, plant and equipment, net
596,978
596,723
Goodwill, net
247,195
247,195
Intangible assets, net
103,966
108,557
Operating lease right-of-use asset
110,497
-
Other assets, net
87,472
69,105
Total Assets
$
1,720,339
$
1,262,959
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
37,025
$
33,364
Short-term borrowings
-
43,000
Collateralized note payable
-
62,000
Current portion of long-term debt (a)
359,050
631,756
Current operating lease liabilities
31,914
-
Other current liabilities
174,823
138,237
Total Current Liabilities
602,812
908,357
Long-term debt
2,146,044
1,457,004
Operating lease liabilities
76,133
-
Other liabilities
52,167
36,536
Contingencies and commitments
Partners Deficit:
Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019)
(1,057,859
)
(1,046,245
)
General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019)
(70,593
)
(70,476
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20,580
)
(14,512
)
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit
(1,149,032
)
(1,131,233
)
Noncontrolling interest
(7,785
)
(7,705
)
Total Partners' Deficit
(1,156,817
)
(1,138,938
)
Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit
$
1,720,339
$
1,262,959
(a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.
FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Twelve months ended
April 30
April 30
April 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Propane and other gas liquids sales
$
391,745
$
459,556
$
1,150,377
$
1,344,634
$
1,414,601
$
1,641,311
Midstream operations
-
-
-
-
21,688
Other
20,385
20,069
65,800
60,677
80,657
89,833
Total revenues
412,130
479,625
1,216,177
1,405,311
1,495,258
1,752,832
Cost of sales:
Propane and other gas liquids sales
176,265
250,389
548,136
766,056
684,596
936,618
Midstream operations
-
-
-
-
-
25,849
Other
2,740
2,320
9,774
8,789
12,391
23,104
Gross profit
233,125
226,916
658,267
630,466
798,271
767,261
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other
121,558
119,991
364,334
351,541
481,661
472,532
Depreciation and amortization expense
20,366
20,617
59,380
59,214
79,012
84,444
General and administrative expense
12,560
11,516
36,447
42,037
54,404
56,705
Operating expense - equipment lease expense
8,075
8,319
24,724
24,597
33,200
32,041
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge
757
(4
)
2,182
4,688
3,187
7,816
Loss on asset sales and disposals
1,859
1,683
6,242
8,403
8,807
149,388
Operating income (loss)
67,950
64,794
164,958
139,986
138,000
(35,665
)
Interest expense
(45,703
)
(44,162
)
(138,948
)
(132,931
)
(183,636
)
(177,543
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(37,399
)
-
(37,399
)
-
(37,399
)
-
Other income (expense), net
(158
)
251
(214
)
356
(201
)
(138
)
Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
(15,310
)
20,883
(11,603
)
7,411
(83,236
)
(213,346
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
161
123
794
284
833
(2,676
)
Net earnings (loss)
(15,471
)
20,760
(12,397
)
7,127
(84,069
)
(210,670
)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)
(78
)
299
133
337
(502
)
(1,776
)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
(15,393
)
20,461
(12,530
)
6,790
(83,567
)
(208,894
)
Less: General partner's interest in net earnings (loss)
(154
)
205
(125
)
68
(835
)
(2,089
)
Common unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss)
$
(15,239
)
$
20,256
$
(12,405
)
$
6,722
$
(82,732
)
$
(206,805
)
Earnings (loss) Per Common Unit
Basic and diluted net earnings loss per common unitholders' interest
$
(0.16
)
$
0.21
$
(0.13
)
$
0.07
$
(0.85
)
$
(2.13
)
Weighted average common units outstanding - basic
97,152.7
97,152.7
97,152.7
97,152.7
97,152.7
97,152.7
Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Twelve months ended
April 30
April 30
April 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
$
(15,393
)
$
20,461
$
(12,530
)
$
6,790
$
(83,567
)
$
(208,894
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
161
123
794
284
833
(2,676
)
Interest expense
45,703
44,162
138,948
132,931
183,636
177,543
Depreciation and amortization expense
20,366
20,617
59,380
59,214
79,012
84,444
EBITDA
50,837
85,363
186,592
199,219
179,914
50,417
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge
757
(4
)
2,182
4,688
3,187
7,816
Loss on asset sales and disposal
1,859
1,683
6,242
8,403
8,807
149,388
Loss on extinguishment of debt
37,399
-
37,399
-
37,399
-
Other income (expense), net
158
(251
)
214
(356
)
201
138
Severance expense includes $690 in operating expense and $910 in general and administrative
expense for the nine and twelve months ended period ending April 30, 2019.
-
-
-
1,600
-
1,600
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses
1,325
1,471
5,887
10,643
13,608
13,301
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement
-
-
-
1,524
-
1,524
Exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions
-
-
-
-
-
11,804
Lease accounting standard adjustment and other
80
-
134
-
134
-
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)
(78
)
299
133
337
(502
)
(1,776
)
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
92,337
88,561
238,783
226,058
242,748
234,212
Net cash interest expense (c)
(43,442
)
(40,747
)
(129,341
)
(123,325
)
(170,806
)
(168,553
)
Maintenance capital expenditures (d)
(6,803
)
(13,506
)
(18,700
)
(45,038
)
(20,436
)
(53,570
)
Cash refund from (paid for) taxes
(49
)
(23
)
(50
)
(21
)
(170
)
(188
)
Proceeds from certain asset sales
851
456
2,510
2,416
4,343
7,264
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)
42,894
34,741
93,202
60,090
55,679
19,165
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest
858
695
1,864
1,202
1,113
383
Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders (f)
42,036
34,046
91,338
58,888
54,566
18,782
Less: Distributions paid to common unitholders
-
-
-
9,715
-
19,430
Distributable cash flow excess/(shortage)
$
42,036
$
34,046
$
91,338
$
49,173
$
54,566
$
(648
)
Propane gallons sales
Retail - Sales to End Users
186,175
204,441
552,340
573,152
651,454
666,572
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers
60,660
59,641
179,695
179,256
233,005
233,974
Total propane gallons sales
246,835
264,082
732,035
752,408
884,459
900,546
(a)
Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(b)
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income (expense), net, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement, exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions, lease accounting standard adjustment and other and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(c)
Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other expense, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the accounts receivable securitization facility.
(d)
Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment.
(e)
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(f)
Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to common unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to common unit holders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP