Ferring, Rebiotix and Karolinska Institutet Extend Collaboration to Research Next Generation of Microbiome Treatments

Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Karolinska Institutet announced today a
five-year extension of their collaboration to explore the potential of
the human microbiome in reproductive medicine and women’s health and
gastroenterology. The collaboration brings together specialist expertise
from Karolinska Institutet in early stage research, Rebiotix Inc.
(acquired by Ferring in 2018), a late-stage clinical microbiome company,
and Ferring’s therapeutic area and commercialisation capabilities.
The extension includes six reproductive health clinical studies of
approximately 6,000 women and babies and four gastroenterology studies
of approximately 3,000 adults and children, to further investigate the
role of the microbiome in areas of high unmet need including recurrent
pregnancy loss, preterm birth and inflammatory bowel disease.
“The extension of this partnership presents an exciting research
opportunity, bringing together unique capabilities of Ferring,
Karolinska Institutet and Rebiotix across the clinical development
continuum in the mircrobiome space,” said Lee Jones, Founder,
President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebiotix, Inc. “This, together
with Ferring’s significant experience in reproductive medicine and
gastroenterology, offers the potential to drive future research and
development for the next generation of microbiome treatments needed to
help more people build healthy families and live better lives.”
Up to 5% of couples face the heartache of recurrent pregnancy loss1
and around 15 million babies are born preterm every year around the
world, with approximately 1 million children dying each year due to
related complications.2 Over 10 million people worldwide live
with the pain and discomfort of inflammatory bowel disease.3
With reproductive health and inflammatory bowel concerns on the rise,2,4
there is a need to increase understanding of their causes and
develop new solutions.
“This innovative public-private partnership demonstrates our ongoing,
shared commitment to investigating the human microbiome,” said Lars
Engstrand, Professor at Karolinska Institutet and Director of the Center
for Translational Microbiome Research. “It will support the expansion
of Karolinska Institutet’s foundation of robust biological data and
drive our understanding of the microbiome’s impact on important
reproductive and gut health challenges.”
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a
research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping
people around the world build families and live better lives.
Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in
reproductive medicine and women’s health, and in specialty areas within
gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for
mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering
treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately-owned
Ferring now employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide, has its own
operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products
in 110 countries.
About Rebiotix Inc.
Rebiotix Inc., part of the Ferring
Pharmaceuticals Group, is a late-stage clinical microbiome company
focused on harnessing the power of the human microbiome to revolutionise
the treatment of challenging diseases. Rebiotix possesses a deep and
diverse clinical pipeline targeting several other disease states with
drug products built on its pioneering Microbiota Restoration Therapy™
(MRT™) drug platform. The MRT platform is a standardised, stabilised
drug technology that is designed to rehabilitate the human microbiome by
delivering a broad consortium of live microbes into a patient’s
intestinal tract via a ready-to-use and easy-to-administer format. For
more information on Rebiotix and its pipeline of human
microbiome-directed therapies, visit www.rebiotix.com.
About Karolinska Institutet
Karolinska Institutet is one of
the world’s leading medical universities. Its vision is to significantly
contribute to the improvement of human health. Karolinska Institutet
accounts for the single largest share of all academic medical research
conducted in Sweden and offers the country’s broadest range of education
in medicine and health sciences. The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska
Institutet selects the Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine. For
more information please visit www.ki.se/en.
