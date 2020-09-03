Fertility and Sterility Publishes Largest Outcomes Research to Date on Cicero Diagnostic's BCL6 Protein Test for Unexplained Infertility

Successful Pregnancy Outcomes Rose to 64% Following Treatment in BCL6-Positive Patients on Next IVF Transfer; Previous Published Success Rates on Follow-On Transfers Without Treatment Only 12%

Cicero Diagnostics, Inc., the provider of the ReceptivaDx test, today announced that outcomes data from research that followed the progress of 189 IVF patients over a two-year period at seven major fertility centers across the country was published in Fertility and Sterility, the official journal of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine. Cicero Diagnostics hosted the “Shared Experience Program” that collected the data.

The objective of the research was to establish treatment outcomes in women with positive ReceptivaDX results compared with women that tested negative and received no treatment. The results demonstrated concordance with existing published research in terms of both live birth rates and treatment outcomes for positive BCL6 patients and the predictive value of pregnancies with a negative result. The seven centers participating included NYU Langone Fertility Center, NYU Langone Fertility Center ACWS, CCRM Fertility Center NY, CCRM Fertility Center SF, Central Coast Fertility, FCI Fertility Center Buffalo Grove, and Nashville Fertility Center.

There were two key take-aways from the multicenter study:

ReceptivaDx is an important tool in predicting the success of subsequent embryo transfers.

In the patients testing positive and treated, there was a demonstrated a 64% live birth rate achieved on the next IVF transfer. Prior published studies have shown untreated BCL6 positive patients had a less than a 12% live birth rate on subsequent transfers.

“Our continued mission is to provide our clients data-driven support for ReceptivaDx, and this study is part of a growing body of research demonstrating the value of ReceptivaDx for women with IVF failure, recurrent pregnancy loss and unexplained infertility,” said Dan Angress, COO and Scientific Liaison for Cicero Diagnostics. “The NIH grant that was announced in February continues our focus on additional treatment options and biomarkers.”

James Grifo, MD, PhD, Program Director NYU Langone Prelude Fertility Center and Chief Executive Physician at Inception Fertility, says, “The ReceptivaDx testing provides further insight into those patients who receive an unexplained infertility diagnosis or experience failure after an IVF transfer even after underdoing genetic testing on their embryos prior to transfer. This vital information will allow fertility practitioners to better understand the patient’s fertility barriers, leading to a higher rate of success. We are excited to share our data and participate in the 'Shared Experience Program' in an effort to help all patients realize their dreams of having a baby.”

The ReceptivaDx test assesses uterine lining for dysfunction typically caused by endometriosis. In most cases, patients utilizing ReceptivaDx have had no prior diagnosis of endometriosis and displayed no other prior symptoms of endometriosis. The test serves as a cost-effective alternative to laparoscopy an expensive procedure typically left uncovered by insurance unless patients are experiencing painful physical symptoms typically associated with endometriosis.

Fertility centers participating in the study used their own data to build internal databases for monitoring success and treatment protocols. The complete publication is linked here.

About Cicero Diagnostics

Cicero Diagnostics is a medical diagnostic company located in Huntington Beach, California. ReceptivaDx™ is the company’s signature test panel in the area of unexplained infertility. Cicero Diagnostics is the exclusive licensed provider of the BCL6 test for the detection of uterine lining dysfunction commonly associated with endometriosis. Working with IVF centers across the U.S. and in 15 other countries. Cicero Diagnostics continues to expand their offering globally and is investing in continued research in the field. Cicero’s diagnostics is currently being used at more than 300 infertility centers across the country. Cicero is proud to partner with providers working to help solve female infertility.

