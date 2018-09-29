Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Festival de Gran Cine Features Blockbusters During Hispanic Heritage Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

West Palm Beach, FL, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Palm Beach, FL – September 29, 2018 – As part of its efforts to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Gran Cine, Olympusat’s commercial-free contemporary movie network offering a wide range of originally produced and recently released blockbusters from Spain and Latin America, announced today the dates and titles for the 5th Annual Festival de Gran Cine, a week-long celebration of Spanish-language cinema and Hispanic culture.

0_medium_7DiasStill1.png
7 Días: Claudio Caballero decides to gamble $500,000 dollars in a desperate attempt to raise the cash necessary to bring the world's biggest band (U2) to Mexico.


1_medium_Neruda1.jpg
Neruda: Based on the well-known Hispanic writer Pablo Neruda's live.


2_medium_olympusatlogo.png


 

This year the Festival de Gran Cine will take place Oct. 1-7. As usual, each day will showcase back-to-back critically-acclaimed films from a different Hispanic country featuring well-known celebrities and stars, including Jaime Camil, Sofia Vergara, Arcelia Ramírez, Ximena Sariñana, Ana Rujas, among others. In addition, this year’s Festival de Gran Cine will feature the network premiere of two Argentine films, Soy Tu Karma starring Ana Maria Orozco, and Orillas with Dalma Maradona.

 

“Since its inception five years ago, the Festival de Gran Cine has celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing an array of high-quality films featuring extraordinary talent,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “What better way to recognize the great contributions Hispanics have made to American culture than by honoring their art, their films and their stories.”

 

Each day will be dedicated to a specific country: Monday – Mexico, Tuesday – Colombia, Wednesday – Venezuela, Thursday – Chile, Friday – Cuba, Saturday – Spain, and Sunday – Argentina. Programming will begin each day at 9 p.m. EST, airing contemporary films that span various popular genres, including action, drama, comedy, and suspense. The movies that will be featured during this year’s Festival de Gran Cine are:

 

  • 7 Días – Mexico
  • Los Fabulosos 7 – Mexico
  • Locos – Colombia
  • Todos Tus Muertos – Colombia
  • Paquete #3 – Venezuela
  • Todo por la Taquilla – Venezuela
  • Neruda Chile
  • No Soy Lorena Chile
  • Contigo Pan Y Cebolla Cuba
  • Esther En Alguna Parte Cuba
  • Amor TóxicoSpain
  • SummertimeSpain
  • Soy tu KarmaArgentina
  • Orillas Argentina

 

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

 

For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.

Attachments 

Jesús Piñango
Olympusat
561-249-5228
jesus@olympusat.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:54pWESTERN UNION : launches online money transfer services in Oman
AQ
02:50pPHI : Lafayette helicopter services company PHI Inc. refinances debt, hires adviser, adopts leadership retention plans
AQ
02:46pPLDT signs new deal with software firm for IT infra upgrade
AQ
02:46pBENGUET : Itogon families take refuge in La Trinidad 'tent city'
AQ
02:46pIloilo university achieves 100% MedTech board passing rate
AQ
02:45pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : BSP rate hike boosts peso but local stocks slip
AQ
02:38pUS tariffs hit American beer drinkers
AQ
02:36pBOEING : training-jet win is a loss for SC aircraft plant
AQ
02:36pPFIZER : UK regulator certifies use of some out-of-date EpiPens over shortages
AQ
02:32pMINERAL COMMODITIES : China Bridges Its Mineral and Petroleum Resource Classification Systems to UNFC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA'S MUSK MAY SETTLE SEC LAWSUIT BUT READY FOR FIGHT: sources
2'We'll know in 48 hours' - Mexico sees new hope of trilateral NAFTA
3ALPHABET : Google CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : $200bn solar power park to be built in Saudi Arabia
5INTEL CORPORATION : Intel and startup HY to develop AI system for breast cancer diagnosis, treatment

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.