Fetch Robotics : Named As a Leader In IDC MarketScape for Autonomous Mobile Robots for General Warehouse Automation

Report Recognizes Fetch as an AMR Leader Owing to Cloud Robotics Expertise, Broad Product Portfolio, Ease of Integration

Fetch Robotics, the pioneer of on-demand automation, today announced that it has been named as a Leader by industry analyst group IDC in the IDC MarketSpace assessment of eight key vendors providing Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for the general automation market.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Autonomous Mobile Robots for General Warehouse Automation 2019 Vendor Assessment says “… companies that are looking for a long-term partner across multiple dimensions of material movement automation and a road map for digital transformation will find Fetch as a company with both the ability to deliver in the near term and the vision to deliver on the future-state vision.”

“Historically, automation projects would take many months or even years to implement the technology,” according to John Santagate, Research Director, IDC. “Now, vendors like Fetch are delivering autonomous mobile robots for flexible automation that can be deployed in hours. Fetch’s cloud first approach, from the software side, is certainly an enabler of rapid deployment, one customer reference even indicated that they were able to unbox a Fetch robot at 9 a.m. and were using it in production workflows by 1 p.m. that same afternoon.”

“It is extremely gratifying to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in the AMR market,” said Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics. “This is quite an honor for Fetch and a tribute to our customers, partners, and employees who have all helped to make this happen.”

Fetch Robotics has become successful in the AMR industry owing to its combination of:

Cloud Robotics Expertise: Fetch Robotics provides the market’s only cloud-driven AMR solution that addresses material handling and data collection for warehousing, manufacturing facilities, and intralogistics environments. Fetch’s cloud-first approach means that AMRs are deployed in a matter of hours.

Broad Product Portfolio: Material handling is not a one-size-fits-all solution, so Fetch offers the industry’s broadest selection of AMRs. These AMRs deploy and redeploy in hours and move anything from parts to pallets in warehouses, factories, and distribution centers — all while working safely alongside people, forklifts, and other material handling equipment.

Integration Options: Fetch is unique in that it can be up and running in a matter of hours without any need for integration, but the technology is also designed to easily integrate as needed with operational and decision support systems.

To learn more about how Cloud Robotics delivers on-demand automation for warehouses and manufacturing, download: IDC Industry Spotlight – Cloud Robotics: Enabling On-Demand Automation.

Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Autonomous Mobile Robots for General Warehouse Automation 2019 Vendor Assessment, Doc # US44843019, May 2019

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Fetch Robotics

Fetch Robotics is an award-winning intralogistics automation company headquartered in Silicon Valley. We provide innovative, on-demand warehouse automation solutions for material handling and inventory management by combining mobile robotics with the power of the cloud to find, track, and move almost anything in any facility. Fetch Robotics’ solutions and services are deployed in leading distribution, fulfillment, and manufacturing centers around the world, augmenting workforces to drive increased efficiency and productivity. For more information, please visit https://www.fetchrobotics.com or follow the company on Twitter @FetchRobotics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005654/en/