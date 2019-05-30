Fetch Robotics : Named As a Leader In IDC MarketScape for Autonomous Mobile Robots for General Warehouse Automation

Fetch Robotics, the pioneer of on-demand automation, today announced
that it has been named as a Leader by industry analyst group IDC in the
IDC MarketSpace assessment of eight key vendors providing Autonomous
Mobile Robots (AMRs) for the general automation market.
The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Autonomous Mobile Robots for General
Warehouse Automation 2019 Vendor Assessment says “… companies that are
looking for a long-term partner across multiple dimensions of material
movement automation and a road map for digital transformation will find
Fetch as a company with both the ability to deliver in the near term and
the vision to deliver on the future-state vision.”
“Historically, automation projects would take many months or even years
to implement the technology,” according to John Santagate, Research
Director, IDC. “Now, vendors like Fetch are delivering autonomous mobile
robots for flexible automation that can be deployed in hours. Fetch’s
cloud first approach, from the software side, is certainly an enabler of
rapid deployment, one customer reference even indicated that they were
able to unbox a Fetch robot at 9 a.m. and were using it in production
workflows by 1 p.m. that same afternoon.”
“It is extremely gratifying to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a
Leader in the AMR market,” said Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics.
“This is quite an honor for Fetch and a tribute to our customers,
partners, and employees who have all helped to make this happen.”
Fetch Robotics has become successful in the AMR industry owing to its
combination of:
Cloud Robotics Expertise: Fetch Robotics provides the market’s
only cloud-driven AMR solution that addresses material handling and data
collection for warehousing, manufacturing facilities, and intralogistics
environments. Fetch’s cloud-first approach means that AMRs are deployed
in a matter of hours.
Broad Product Portfolio: Material handling is not a
one-size-fits-all solution, so Fetch offers the industry’s broadest
selection of AMRs. These AMRs deploy and redeploy in hours and move
anything from parts to pallets in warehouses, factories, and
distribution centers — all while working safely alongside people,
forklifts, and other material handling equipment.
Integration Options: Fetch is unique in that it can be up and
running in a matter of hours without any need for integration, but the
technology is also designed to easily integrate as needed with
operational and decision support systems.
To learn more about how Cloud Robotics delivers on-demand automation for
warehouses and manufacturing, download: IDC
Industry Spotlight – Cloud Robotics: Enabling On-Demand Automation.
Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Autonomous Mobile Robots for
General Warehouse Automation 2019 Vendor Assessment, Doc # US44843019,
May 2019
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an
overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and
communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research
methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both
qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical
illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC
MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service
offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market
success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully
compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a
360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and
prospective vendors.
About Fetch Robotics
Fetch Robotics is an award-winning intralogistics automation company
headquartered in Silicon Valley. We provide innovative, on-demand
warehouse automation solutions for material handling and inventory
management by combining mobile robotics with the power of the cloud to
find, track, and move almost anything in any facility. Fetch Robotics’
solutions and services are deployed in leading distribution,
fulfillment, and manufacturing centers around the world, augmenting
workforces to drive increased efficiency and productivity. For more
information, please visit https://www.fetchrobotics.com
or follow the company on Twitter @FetchRobotics.
