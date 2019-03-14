Few Professionals Are Fully Confident in Ability to Assess the Effectiveness of Their Phishing Defenses

Findings from a recent ISACA survey about strategies for phishing
defense showed that only 12 percent of the roughly 1,5000 respondents
were completely confident in their ability to assess the effectiveness
of their phishing awareness efforts.
In the new paper, Phishing
Defense and Governance, released in partnership with Terranova
Security, ISACA outlines key takeaways from this phishing research that
reached security, assurance, risk and governance professionals,
including:
-
Only a slight majority (63 percent) regularly monitor and report on
the effectiveness of their activities.
-
38 percent of respondents reported that their organizations develop
security awareness collateral and anti-phishing materials internally.
-
85 percent of enterprises measure and regularly report on the
effectiveness of their phishing awareness programs
There is still a divide when it comes to organizations employing
awareness activities such as email newsletters and online and in-person
training, when compared to assessments of what employees have learned,
through simulations and other knowledge-based tools. Simulation is not a
common component of phishing awareness and training, with only 57% of
those surveyed saying they perform phishing simulation, and 25%
reporting they use other active knowledge-based assessment of employee
phishing behavior.
“Current phishing defense strategies and implementation are clearly not
hitting the mark,” said Frank Downs, director of cybersecurity practices
at ISACA. “Strengthening these defense activities and improving
outcomes is within reach, but requires careful planning and
execution, and eliminating any gaps in managing and implementing these
security awareness initiatives internally and externally.”
Phishing Defense and Governance also examines the potential
correlation between joint internal and outsourced collateral development
and the increased ability to report and measure on effectiveness, as
well as the ways in which external service providers can be used to help
support phishing defense. The white paper also provides some main areas
of improvement where professionals should focus their attention when
seeking to improve their phishing defenses, including:
-
Ensuring the organization has the capability to validate user behavior
modification (such as through a phishing simulation)
-
Evaluating the outsourcing or co-sourcing relationships in place and
determining where the organization has gaps in the quality of
information it is receiving
-
Setting clear goals for improvement and tracking to them
“Phishing attacks continue to grow each year both in number and in cost
to organizations globally and countless new phishing scenarios are
created every day,” said Theo Zafirakos, CISO at Terranova Security.
“While human error continues to prevail as the leading cause of all
breaches and security incidents, security professionals agree the most
effective way to reduce human risk is with security awareness and
phishing simulation training.”
The Phishing Defense and Governance whitepaper can be
downloaded for free at www.isaca.org/phishing.
About Terranova Security
Terranova Security is a global leader in security awareness training,
recognized by Gartner®, with 1000+ successful phishing awareness and
security awareness training programs spanning over 6-million users.
Terranova Security is committed to partnering with CISOs and security
professionals to help reduce human risk and support each organization
with a personalized and consultative approach for phishing and awareness
training needs. Uniquely positioned to support security leaders govern,
manage and measure changes in behavior, Terranova Security provides true
flexibility and delivery models for phishing and security awareness
training. Learn more: terranovasecurity.com
About ISACA
Now in its 50th anniversary year, ISACA® (isaca.org)
is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the
positive potential of technology. Today’s world is powered by
information and technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the
knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers
and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its
460,000 engaged professionals—including its 140,000 members—in
information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and
innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI® Institute,
to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has a presence in
more than 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide and
offices in both the United States and China.
