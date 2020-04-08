Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Few UK firms getting coronavirus funds as wider costs mount

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 06:39am EDT
The Supermoon visible over Britain

Only a small fraction of British companies have successfully accessed financial help from the government to withstand the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, while many more have failed so far, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said 1% of companies had received funds from the government's Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, while 8% said their application had been unsuccessful.

Another 7% received government grants for small businesses, but double that proportion applied unsuccessfully.

Although some of the survey was conducted before the government relaxed rules to allow more businesses to apply for help, the figures make unpromising reading for the future of British companies.

Gauges of business activity have already slumped to record low levels and economists expect Britain's economy will contract by at least 10% in the second quarter.

"Our latest data shows that many businesses face a cliff-edge scenario, either at the end of this month or over the course of the next quarter," BCC Director General Adam Marshall said.

The companies that had so far failed to access government finance cited complexity and slow response times.

The BCC said 16% of companies had less than a month's worth of cash reserves left, while 6% had run out entirely.

The cost to government of supporting businesses, especially to keep staff on payroll, is also mounting rapidly.

Britain has pledged over 60 billion pounds in public spending and tax cuts in an attempt to shield its economy from a deep recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and the final bill could end up being a lot higher.

The BCC said 37% of firms it surveyed intended to put more than three quarters of their staff on leave, up from 32% a week ago, taking advantage of a government scheme that will pay 80% of workers' salaries up to a cap of 2,500 pounds ($3,083) a month.

This would cost 30-40 billion pounds just for the initial three months that the scheme has been guaranteed for, the Resolution Foundation think tank estimated.

"The economic and social cost of mass unemployment in the absence of such a scheme would be far, far greater," the think tank's chief executive, Torsten Bell, said.

Speaking to members of parliament on Wednesday, Britain's top tax official, Jim Harra, who is in charge of rolling out the scheme, said it was "quite uncertain" what the take-up would be.

Britain's Debt Management Office has already stepped up bond issuance plans to finance greater borrowing, and will sell a record 45 billion pounds of debt this month.

Investors are keen to finance this borrowing for now - with record demand at an auction on Wednesday - confident in the knowledge that the Bank of England will buy much of the debt from them via its 200 billion pounds quantitative easing programme.

By Andy Bruce and David Milliken

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aHong Kong unveils $17.7 billion in relief measures to help cushion impact of coronavirus
RE
06:50aBank of England eases rules for credit unions during pandemic
RE
06:46aSoftBank-backed Oyo furloughs some U.S. workers as coronavirus hits revenue
RE
06:39aFew UK firms getting coronavirus funds as wider costs mount
RE
06:33aBSP Grants Relief to Reduce Impact of Mark-to-Market Losses
PU
06:31aGlobal stocks turn negative as virus death toll mounts
RE
06:29aGlobal stocks turn negative as virus death toll mounts
RE
06:25aEXCLUSIVE : BOJ to project economic contraction as pandemic damage deepens - sources
RE
06:24aUK insurers axe more than 1 billion sterling in dividends amid coronavirus concerns
RE
06:23aKremlin says natural fall in oil output separate from joint action
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
4SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..
5THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. : BLACKSTONE : Investors See Bonanza in Distressed Real Estate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group