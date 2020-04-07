Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Few UK firms successful in getting government funds - BCC survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 07:19pm EDT
The Supermoon visible over Britain

Only a small fraction of British companies have successfully accessed financial help from the government to withstand the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, while scores more have failed so far, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said 1% of companies had successfully applied for the government's Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, while 8% said they had been unsuccessful.

Another 7% said they had made use of government grants for small businesses, but double that proportion said they had been unsuccessful.

Although some of the survey was conducted before April 2, when the government announced it would relax rules to allow more businesses to apply for help, the figures make unpromising reading for the future of British companies.

Gauges of business activity have already slumped to record low levels and analysts expect Britain's economy will contract by around 10% or more in the second quarter.

The companies that had so far failed to access government finance cited complexity and slow response times.

The BCC said 16% of companies had less than a month's worth of cash reserves left, while 6% had run out entirely.

"Our latest data shows that many businesses face a cliff-edge scenario, either at the end of this month or over the course of the next quarter," BCC Director General Adam Marshall said.

Britain has pledged over 60 billion pounds ($73 billion) in public spending and tax cuts in an attempt to shield its economy from a deep recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and the final bill could end up being a lot higher.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak has rushed out a string of emergency measures to support workers' incomes, offer companies tax breaks and make the welfare system more generous.

Last week, the government said its small companies support programme had 90 million pounds of lending approved for nearly 1,000 firms.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has complained of a "nightmarish" experience for business owners that have already tried to seek help from lenders.

The proportion of companies planning to furlough between 75% and 100% of their staff rose to 37%, up from 32% last week, the BCC said.

"Every minute counts, and governments, local authorities and banks must do everything in their power to ensure support gets to firms on the front line more quickly," Marshall said.

The BCC survey of 1,017 companies was conducted between April 1 and April 3.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10pUK job vacancies shrink for 1st time since 2009 as coronavirus hits employers
RE
08:02pU.S. to Block Iran's Request to IMF for $5 Billion Loan to Fight Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
07:58pAsian shares poised to follow Wall Street's rocky lead
RE
07:53pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to further smooth tax exemptions for some imports from US
PU
07:52pLevi's coming back to life in China as stores reopen, online sales rise
RE
07:49pBoeing making new 737 MAX software updates to address computer issue
RE
07:47pAmazon to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
RE
07:34pKKR sets up $50 million international coronavirus relief fund
RE
07:32pAIRBNB TO TERMINATE $1 BILLION CREDIT FACILITY AFTER PRIVATE EQUITY DEAL : sources
RE
07:31pWeWork sues SoftBank for dropping $3 billion tender offer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
2THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada's aid for small businesses hit by coronavirus set to fa..
3AMBEV S.A. : AMBEV S A : Reminder - 1Q20 Earnings Release and Conference Call
4PERSEUS MINING LIMITED : PERSEUS MINING : COVID-19 UPDATE
5CAPSTONE MINING CORP. : CAPSTONE MINING : Safely Ramping Down Cozamin Operations in Accordance with Mexican Go..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group