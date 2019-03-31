Fewer People Have Doubts About Trump After Mueller, Poll Finds -- Update

By Ken Thomas

WASHINGTON -- The completion of Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election has left fewer Americans with doubts about Donald Trump's presidency, even though a significant share say it hasn't cleared the president of wrongdoing, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds.

The survey, which interviewed 1,000 Americans from March 23-27, coincided with the completion of the special counsel's probe and suggests that many people haven't yet formed a firm opinion about the investigation.

The Journal/NBC News pollsters, Democrat Jeff Horwitt and Republican Bill McInturff, said Mr. Mueller's submission of his report didn't capture the public's attention to the same degree as other key events in Mr. Trump's presidency, such as the firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey in the spring of 2017. Fewer than 40% of people said they had paid a lot of attention to the submission of the Mueller report, compared with 56% who said they had closely followed Mr. Trump's decision to fire the then-FBI director.

A plurality of the people surveyed said Mr. Mueller's report, which was summarized by Attorney General William Barr in a letter to Congress last week, doesn't completely vindicate the president, despite Mr. Trump's assertions that it amounted to "total exoneration."

Some 40% of Americans said it didn't clear Mr. Trump, while 29% said it did. Some 31% said they were unsure.

"The public is still in a wait-and-see view of this investigation and what it means for Trump," Mr. Horwitt said.

Mr. Barr wrote in a four-page summary that Mr. Mueller found extensive Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election but hadn't established any collusion between Mr. Trump's campaign and the Kremlin.

Mr. Barr also said Mr. Mueller hadn't reached a conclusion on whether Mr. Trump obstructed justice as the FBI, and then Mr. Mueller, investigated Russian interference. But Mr. Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had determined Mr. Trump's actions didn't constitute the committing of a crime.

Some 36% of respondents said they had more doubts about Mr. Trump's presidency because of the special counsel's investigation, compared with 48% who said so in February. Some 57% said the investigation had left them with no additional doubts about his presidency, up from 47% in February.

The full report of Mr. Mueller's 22-month investigation hasn't yet been released. Mr. Barr said Friday he expects a mid-April release of the report, which Democrats have been pressing to make public.

But Mr. Barr's characterization of the report appears to have staved off strong public demands for impeachment proceedings.

Some 47% of Americans said Congress shouldn't hold impeachment hearings and that Mr. Trump should finish his term as president. Some 33% said Congress should continue to investigate to see if there is enough evidence to hold impeachment proceedings in the future, while 16% said there is enough evidence for Congress to begin impeachment hearings now.

"There is clearly not a groundswell for holding impeachment right now," Mr. Horwitt said. But he noted the combination of the interest in holding impeachment hearings or continuing the investigation showed a desire for Congress to continue its oversight.

Advisers to the president have said the end of the investigation has provided Mr. Trump with a fresh start -- and a new weapon he can use against Democrats -- as he begins to ramp up his re-election campaign.

The survey found that Mr. Trump's job-approval rating was 43%, versus 53% disapproval, with 19 months to go before he faces re-election. His approval rating was 46% a month ago.

The poll shows broad public recognition of several Democratic presidential candidates and one potential contender in the race to challenge Mr. Trump in 2020.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is viewed positively by 73% of Democratic primary voters, who said they were either enthusiastic or comfortable with him as a candidate. Some 25% either had reservations or were very uncomfortable with Mr. Biden, who is weighing whether to enter the 2020 campaign.

Some 62% of Democratic primary voters were either enthusiastic about or comfortable with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, while 36% weren't. Some 57% were either enthusiastic or comfortable with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, while 33% had some reservations or were very uncomfortable with her.

"We're watching a very substantial chunk of Americans who are looking at those candidates and expressing reservations or hesitation," Mr. McInturff, the Republican pollster, said of the Democratic candidates.

Two Democratic hopefuls included in the poll are less defined among primary voters. California Sen. Kamala Harris was viewed positively by 52%, compared with 27% who had reservations about her or were very uncomfortable. Some 21% either didn't know Ms. Harris or weren't sure.

Beto O'Rourke, meanwhile, was viewed with enthusiasm or a level of comfort by 48% of Democratic primary voters. Some 29% said they had some reservations or were very uncomfortable with the former Texas congressman, while some 23% either didn't know Mr. O'Rourke or weren't sure.

The poll found that a majority of Democratic primary voters are searching for a nominee who would pursue broad-brush policies on issues such as health care, climate change and college affordability, rather than smaller-scale policies that might cost less and be easier to pass.

It also showed that Democratic primary voters would be supportive of a woman or a woman of color as a presidential candidate. Some 85% of primary voters are enthusiastic or comfortable with a woman running for president. Some 83% viewed a woman of color in that role in a positive light.

The poll's margin of error for the full sample was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

