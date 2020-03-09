Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fewer U.S. firms in China profitable even before virus outbreak: survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 11:24pm EDT

U.S. companies operating in China were having an increasingly tough time last year as slowing economic growth and trade tensions squeezed profits before the coronavirus outbreak added to their concerns, a business survey showed on Tuesday.

Over a fifth of the 372 members of the American Chamber of Commerce who answered the survey saw a drop in revenue in 2019, compared with 7% in 2017.

Just over 60% described their operations as profitable, the lowest proportion in almost two decades, according to the survey, which was conducted last year.

"The fight against COVID-19, ongoing bilateral negotiations, and a slowing Chinese economy make for challenging business conditions," said Greg Gilligan, the chairman of the chamber, in a statement released with the survey.

The United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade deal in January, easing tensions in a protracted trade war between the world's two biggest economies, but hopes of a quick economic recovery have been dashed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, causing massive disruptions to business operations, supply chains and economic activity. The outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people and infected over 80,000 in China alone

Over a third of respondents said they were delaying or might reduce their investments in China in 2020. Nearly a quarter of companies said they did not expect their markets to grow this year.

Some 10% of respondents to an earlier February survey by the chamber said they were losing at least half a million yuan ($71,989) a day from the virus disruptions.

"Our member companies are in varying stages of resumption of productivity. So operations are mostly north of say 50% in capacity, some are as high as you know 80%. This is somewhat anecdotal," Gilligan told a news conference on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aOil prices bounce 7% after rout on stimulus hopes
RE
12:39aOil prices bounce 7% after rout on stimulus hopes
RE
12:28aAsia shares bounce as stimulus hopes stem rout, for now
RE
12:27aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on stimulus hopes, bargain hunting
RE
12:27aAsia shares bounce as stimulus hopes stem rout, for now
RE
12:27aAsia shares bounce as stimulus hopes stem rout, for now
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aChina Feb producer prices fall back into deflation, more easing steps seen
RE
12:04aBlackstone in talks to take developer SOHO China private in $4 billion deal - sources
RE
12:03aTrump to Propose Steps to Ease Economic Fallout From Coronavirus -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Completion of CFIUS Review
5AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group