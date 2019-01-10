Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fewer Western naphtha cargoes heading for Asia in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 12:13am EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The amount of naphtha arriving in Asia from the West is set to fall to a four-month low in February at 1.4 million tonnes, offering some respite to local traders after months of weak prices, trade and industry sources said on Thursday.

Demand for Western naphtha next month is projected at about 1.7 million to 1.8 million tonnes, according to data from consulting firm IHS, which would more than soak up the new supplies.

But the persistently weak gasoline market would likely prompt traders to sell naphtha rather than use it as a blendstock for petrol because the latter's margins have fallen steeply to go negative Asia and Europe this week, the sources said. [LDIS/A] [PRO/E]

"We expect the naphtha market to be weaker in 2019 (versus 2018), particularly in the first half, mainly due to the lacklustre gasoline market, resulting in lower blending demand and high volumes being shipped from the West to Asia," said Matthew Chew, principal oil analyst at IHS Markit.

The start-up of significant refining capacity in China and Malaysia ahead of the construction of new petrochemical units would also lead to some increase in regional naphtha supply, he said.

Asia is structurally short of naphtha feedstock and is heavily dependent on the Middle East and the West, which includes Europe and the Mediterranean, for supplies.

But high refinery runs globally for most of last year as refiners cashed in on high diesel and jet fuel margins led to an ongoing gasoline glut, which was made worse by some consumers switching to more efficient or green cars.

This has resulted in more naphtha being pushed out of Europe to Asia, where December volumes hit a near three-year high of about 1.9 million tonnes.

Although naphtha spot prices have returned to a premium of between $1 and $3 this week, having been at a discount from late August to December, the current level is well below than the $8 to $10 levels at the same period last year.

"The market may not get any stronger because the lower Western volumes coming to Asia next month have already been priced in," said a trader who has been tracking naphtha for several years.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Seng Li Peng

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aBOJ stays upbeat on Japan's regions, warns trade war pain spreading
RE
12:34aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Announces 2019 Industry Excellence Awards Recipients
PU
12:29aOil falls 1 percent on swelling U.S. supply, concerns on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
12:28aINDONESIA TARGETS 7.5 PERCENT RISE IN 2019 NON-OIL AND GAS EXPORTS : ministry
RE
12:25aWeaker dollar helps yuan leap to five-and-a-half month high after trade talks
RE
12:21aNew year brings fresh hopes for bulls in Asian currencies
RE
12:20aBOJ raises assessment for two of Japan's nine regions
RE
12:19aSoutheast Asia stocks gain as Sino-U.S. trade optimism bolsters sentiment
RE
12:16aOil falls 1 percent on swelling U.S. supply, concerns on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
2PG&E CORPORATION : CALIFORNIA UTILITY PG&E EXPLORES BANKRUPTCY FILING: sources
3Oil falls 1 percent on swelling U.S. supply, concerns on U.S.-China trade talks
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos Divorce Clouds His Stake in Amazon -- 4th Update
5BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Bed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.