Fewer bankruptcies in June

Trend fairly stable since October 2018

The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate quickly. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816). This was followed by a downward trend. In September 2018, the number reached a low (224). The trend has been relatively stable since then.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 264 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in June 2020. With a total of 61 (8 more than in the previous month), the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In June, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector accommodation and food services.

54 bankruptcies in week 27

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 54 bankruptcies in week 27 (29 June to 5 July inclusive). This is 24 up on the previous week. In addition, 11 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 10 more than in the previous week. In the first 27 weeks of 2020, altogether 1,969 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 14 more than in the same period in 2019.

Several weeks may pass between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.