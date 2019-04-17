Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fexco :'s OpenConnect Solution Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Payment Interface

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Fexco, a Gold level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of its OpenConnect solution with Oracle Payment Interface (OPI 6.2) as a secure, robust, open platform that provides acquirers and merchants with Omni-channel solutions to securely accept card and alternative payment methods to an Oracle Hospitality standard. OpenConnect, already established with the cruise industry, is now available to the resort and hospitality sectors in Asia, with plans to expand into multiple verticals including the food and beverage sectors.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements based on the needs and priorities of customers. Through a seamless integration process, OpenConnect greatly enhances the payment solution for the end customer while simultaneously reducing the PCI compliance burden on hotel operations. All transactions received by OpenConnect are tokenized so merchant systems never see sensitive cardholder data or card numbers. This architecture simplifies the solution and streamlines operations at merchant locations for optimum cardholder and merchant experience.

OpenConnect’s Omni-channel processing and reporting capabilities offer the hotels’ finance team a real-time revenue picture. In addition, the solution comes complete with Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC); a Value Added Service that allows international credit and debit cardholders to pay in their home currency, with full visibility on the total cost of the transaction in a currency they are familiar with.

Katrina Harding, Vice President (Asia Pacific) Fexco commented,

‘I am delighted that OpenConnect has achieved Oracle Validated Integration, recognizing the security, robustness and benefits that the solution will provide to merchants and their customers. We’re excited to collaborate with Oracle Hospitality on this project and to announce the availability of Fexco’s OpenConnect solution for hospitality, making it easier for hotels to migrate from legacy Micros Payment Gateway (MPG) to the new OPI standard.’

‘Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers the confidence that the integration between Fexco’s OpenConnect solution and Oracle Payment Interface (OPI 6.2) is functionally sound and performs as tested,’ said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV, Cloud Business Development & Marketing, Oracle. ‘For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.’


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:34pBOEING : Airbus opens first H135 assembly line outside EU
AQ
08:34pJD COM : Lawsuit against JD.com chief ‘unlikely to win'
AQ
08:33pBOEING MAKING 'STEADY PROGRESS' ON PATH TO CERTIFYING 737 MAX SOFTWARE UPDATE : Ceo
RE
08:33pDEVINE : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08:33pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Investor Presentation Apr 2019
PU
08:33pDOWNER EDI : Link alliance awarded auckland city rail link contract
PU
08:33pVANTAGE INTERNATIONAL : Int'l unit to grant HK$120 million loan
AQ
08:31pPINTEREST : raises $1.4 billion in IPO in sign of sustained demand after Lyft struggles
RE
08:31pAHLI BANK QPSC : records QR177.5m net profit for Q1
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates BXB as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DENSO CORP : Uber nears investment deal for self-driving car unit - WSJ
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : How 5G drove moves by Apple, Qualcomm and Intel
3PIER 1 IMPORTS INC : PIER 1 IMPORTS : fourth-quarter results disappoint, CFO departs
4JPMorgan shuffles CFO and card services executives
5FORTIS INC : Fortis Inc. Announces Pricing, Early Tender Results and Early Settlement Election of Its Tender O..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About