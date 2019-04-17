Fexco :'s OpenConnect Solution Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Payment Interface

Fexco, a Gold level
member of Oracle
Partner Network (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle
Validated Integration of its OpenConnect solution with Oracle
Payment Interface (OPI 6.2) as a secure, robust, open platform that
provides acquirers and merchants with Omni-channel solutions to securely
accept card and alternative payment methods to an
Oracle Hospitality standard. OpenConnect, already established with the
cruise industry, is now available to the resort and hospitality sectors
in Asia, with plans to expand into multiple verticals including the food
and beverage sectors.
To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to
meet a stringent set of requirements based on the needs and priorities
of customers. Through a seamless integration
process, OpenConnect greatly enhances the payment solution for the end
customer while simultaneously reducing the PCI compliance burden on
hotel operations. All transactions received by OpenConnect are tokenized
so merchant systems never see sensitive cardholder data or card numbers.
This architecture simplifies the solution and streamlines operations at
merchant locations for optimum cardholder and merchant experience.
OpenConnect’s Omni-channel processing and reporting capabilities offer
the hotels’ finance team a real-time revenue picture. In
addition, the solution comes complete with Dynamic Currency Conversion
(DCC); a Value Added Service that allows international credit and debit
cardholders to pay in their home currency, with full visibility on the
total cost of the transaction in a currency they are familiar with.
Katrina Harding, Vice President (Asia Pacific) Fexco commented,
‘I am delighted that OpenConnect has achieved Oracle Validated
Integration, recognizing the security, robustness and benefits that the
solution will provide to merchants and their customers. We’re excited to
collaborate with Oracle Hospitality on this project and to announce the
availability of Fexco’s OpenConnect solution for hospitality, making it
easier for hotels to migrate from legacy Micros Payment Gateway (MPG) to
the new OPI standard.’
‘Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our
customers the confidence that the integration
between Fexco’s OpenConnect solution and Oracle Payment Interface (OPI
6.2) is functionally sound and performs as tested,’ said David Hicks,
vice president, Worldwide ISV, Cloud Business Development &
Marketing, Oracle. ‘For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or
both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review
and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the
user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.’
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417006016/en/