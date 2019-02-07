Fi360 : Acquires Stable Value Data Collection from Blue Prairie Group

Fi360,
the nation’s leading provider of fiduciary-related education and
technology, has completed an agreement with Blue Prairie Group to
acquire its stable value fund quantitative research and database.
Effective immediately, all data archives will be transferred to Fi360,
and all future data will be available through Fi360’s independent
platform.
The acquired data is derived from the nation’s leading stable value
funds from over 35 fund managers and represents more than $450 billion
in assets. Fi360 will maintain the collection, management and analysis
of the data, making the reports available to advisors, broker-dealers
and institutions through its Stable Value Navigator product. The data
and associated analysis provides a comprehensive overview of stable
value as an asset class and facilitates proper due diligence among
financial professionals.
“Blue Prairie Group has distinguished itself as an expert in the stable
value space, and we saw a tremendous opportunity to add value for our
advisor clients and institutional partners by expanding upon their
data,” said Bill Mueller, AIF®, Chief Executive Officer of
Fi360.
Fi360’s Stable Value Navigator provides advisors with data and insight
on stable value funds along with the ability to compare products. The
tool was added to Fi360’s overall suite of offerings following the
firm’s June 2018 acquisition of the Center for Fiduciary Management
(CFFM), which maintained a long-standing partnership with Blue Prairie
Group to provide the most relevant and detailed research and analytics
for users. As a result of this transaction, the research and data
included within Stable Value Navigator will now be managed entirely by
Fi360.
“Fi360 has long been recognized for our objective, quantitative and
analytical products, and we remain dedicated to providing the
transparent and reliable data that advisors need. This approach will be
applied to the stable value data, ensuring advisors have the resources
they need to make informed, fiduciary-minded decisions for their
clients,” added John Faustino, AIFA®, PPC®, Chief
Product and Strategy Officer of Fi360.
“Fortified by this extensive data and research, the Stable Value
Navigator tool is unmatched in the industry. It offers the largest
stable value database for advisor use and facilitates fund comparisons
and detailed analysis so advisors can make informed decisions for their
clients,” Mueller added.
For more information on the Stable Value Navigator and Fi360’s other
products for fiduciary-minded advisors and financial professionals,
please visit www.fi360.com.
Fi360
Fi360, a fiduciary education, training and technology company, helps
financial intermediaries use prudent fiduciary practices to profitably
gather, grow and protect investors’ assets. Since 1999, the firm has
provided financial professionals with the tools necessary to act as a
fiduciary in their work with investors. Headquartered in Pittsburgh,
Pa., Fi360 is the home of the Accredited Investment Fiduciary®
(AIF®) Designation, the Fiduciary Focus Toolkit™
and the Fi360 Fiduciary Score®. Fi360 is also the parent
company of CEFEX. Learn more at www.Fi360.com,
via Twitter
or on LinkedIn.
