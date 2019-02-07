Fi360 : Acquires Stable Value Data Collection from Blue Prairie Group

Acquisition enhances Fi360’s Stable Value Navigator product and provides proper due diligence for fiduciary-minded financial professionals

Fi360, the nation’s leading provider of fiduciary-related education and technology, has completed an agreement with Blue Prairie Group to acquire its stable value fund quantitative research and database. Effective immediately, all data archives will be transferred to Fi360, and all future data will be available through Fi360’s independent platform.

The acquired data is derived from the nation’s leading stable value funds from over 35 fund managers and represents more than $450 billion in assets. Fi360 will maintain the collection, management and analysis of the data, making the reports available to advisors, broker-dealers and institutions through its Stable Value Navigator product. The data and associated analysis provides a comprehensive overview of stable value as an asset class and facilitates proper due diligence among financial professionals.

“Blue Prairie Group has distinguished itself as an expert in the stable value space, and we saw a tremendous opportunity to add value for our advisor clients and institutional partners by expanding upon their data,” said Bill Mueller, AIF®, Chief Executive Officer of Fi360.

Fi360’s Stable Value Navigator provides advisors with data and insight on stable value funds along with the ability to compare products. The tool was added to Fi360’s overall suite of offerings following the firm’s June 2018 acquisition of the Center for Fiduciary Management (CFFM), which maintained a long-standing partnership with Blue Prairie Group to provide the most relevant and detailed research and analytics for users. As a result of this transaction, the research and data included within Stable Value Navigator will now be managed entirely by Fi360.

“Fi360 has long been recognized for our objective, quantitative and analytical products, and we remain dedicated to providing the transparent and reliable data that advisors need. This approach will be applied to the stable value data, ensuring advisors have the resources they need to make informed, fiduciary-minded decisions for their clients,” added John Faustino, AIFA®, PPC®, Chief Product and Strategy Officer of Fi360.

“Fortified by this extensive data and research, the Stable Value Navigator tool is unmatched in the industry. It offers the largest stable value database for advisor use and facilitates fund comparisons and detailed analysis so advisors can make informed decisions for their clients,” Mueller added.

For more information on the Stable Value Navigator and Fi360’s other products for fiduciary-minded advisors and financial professionals, please visit www.fi360.com.

Fi360

Fi360, a fiduciary education, training and technology company, helps financial intermediaries use prudent fiduciary practices to profitably gather, grow and protect investors’ assets. Since 1999, the firm has provided financial professionals with the tools necessary to act as a fiduciary in their work with investors. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., Fi360 is the home of the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) Designation, the Fiduciary Focus Toolkit™ and the Fi360 Fiduciary Score®. Fi360 is also the parent company of CEFEX. Learn more at www.Fi360.com, via Twitter or on LinkedIn.

