EQS Group-News: FiCAS AG / Key word(s): Personnel

FiCAS AG: Dr. Daniel Diemers joins FiCAS Board of Directors following Industry-First ETP Launch



25.08.2020 / 07:20





PRESS RELEASE

Dr. Daniel Diemers joins FiCAS Board of Directors following Industry-First ETP Launch

- Dr. Daniel Diemers, former Partner at PwC Strategy&, digital entrepreneur and investor, member of the Swiss Blockchain Federation, and one of the top 10 Corporate Digital Shapers in Switzerland in 2018, joins FiCAS as the newest Board Member

- Since FiCAS launched the world's first discretionary managed crypto exchange traded product (ETP) in late July, assets under management have increased by more than 50%, with the ETP largely outperforming major market indices on a risk-adjusted basis

Zug, Switzerland - 25 August 2020 - FiCAS, the swiss-based crypto investment management boutique, has announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel Diemers, former Financial Services Partner at PwC Strategy& and former PwC Head of Blockchain for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, as a new member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Diemers is a founding member of the Swiss Blockchain Federation, the Swiss Finance Technology Association, and the Crypto Valley Association, as well as a serial digital entrepreneur and investor.

This announcement follows FiCAS' recent successful launch of the Bitcoin Capital Active ETP (BTCA, ISIN CH0548689600) - the world's first discretionary managed ETP with cryptocurrencies as the underlying asset, which is listed on SIX. Since the launch last month, FiCAS has increased its assets under management by over 50% to more than 3 million CHF, with inflows suggesting widespread retail adoption.

The Bitcoin Capital Active ETP has largely outperformed traditional indices such as Dow Jones, SP500, Euro Stoxx 50, High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), Dow Jones Real Estate Index (DJUSRE), Commodity Research Bureau Index (CRB), and Crude Oil Future (First Class). BTCA performed 15% since launch, while featuring attractive volatility levels and a maximum drawdown of 5% - comparable to the average drawdown characterising the noted indices over the same period.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Daniel Diemers said, "I was impressed by FiCAS' innovative investment strategies, as well as the team's determination to introduce new pioneering crypto-products to the market. The launch of the Bitcoin Capital Active ETP, being the world's first actively managed crypto ETP, shows the strong potential of FiCAS to transform financial markets and drive mainstream adoption of digital assets. I am proud to be joining the FiCAS Board of Directors and look forward to bringing my experience in finance and blockchain technology to propel forward change and growth in the financial markets."

Dr Mattia Rattaggi, Chairman of the FiCAS BoD, said, "Dr. Daniel Diemers brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, as well as his industry reputation and network to FiCAS. His guidance will be instrumental to ensure continuous sustainable growth to an institutional-grade firm offering a first-of-its-kind product to professional and institutional investors seeking to add potential for exponential returns to their portfolios."