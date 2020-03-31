Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fiat Chrysler does not see delay in PSA merger, FIOM union says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 09:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Fiat Chrysler did not mention any possible delay in the merger process with France's PSA during a call with unions on Tuesday, metal workers' union FIOM said.

"No delay on the merger with PSA was mentioned to us," FIOM representative Michele De Palma told Reuters, correcting an earlier FIOM statement which said a delay was "certain" given the current situation.

Union representatives held a conference call on Tuesday with FCA's Chief Operating Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa Pietro Gorlier to discuss the coronavirus emergency.

De Palma confirmed, however, that FCA said during the meeting that its industrial plan would suffer a delay.

Last week FCA's controlling shareholder Exor said it expected the merger with PSA would be completed early next year, as initially planned.

FCA was not available for comment.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za and Toby Davis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pSenator Reports $1.4 Million in Stock Trades During Coronavirus Panic
DJ
11:06p'Very material' contraction likely in Australia due to coronavirus - central bank minutes
RE
11:06pAsian shares hold on to gains but virus keeps markets on edge
RE
11:04pStocks under pressure after biggest quarterly drop since 2008
RE
11:03pAsian shares hold on to gains but virus keeps markets on edge
RE
10:50pJapan's business mood hits seven-year low as virus revives deflation spectre
RE
10:48pJapan's business mood hits seven-year low as virus revives deflation spectre
RE
10:46pChina factory activity shows minimal growth in March after plunge, still in virus grip
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
2ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Update on Acquisition of Economic Interest in the ..
3INV METALS INC. : INV METALS : ANNOUNCES UPDATED POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE LOMA LARGA GOLD-COPPER-SIL..
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Statement on 2019 fourth interim dividend and 2020 ordinary share dividends
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. backs minimum flights on airline routes in assistance review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group