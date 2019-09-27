Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fiat Chrysler to pay $40 million over inflated sales figures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 10:32pm EDT
A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floorof the NYSE

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and its U.S. unit will pay $40 million for misleading investors about its monthly sales figures and will resolve a lengthy probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Over a five-year period from 2012 through 2016, Fiat Chrysler's U.S. unit used a series of fraudulent moves to falsely report new vehicle sales and falsely tout a "streak" of uninterrupted monthly year-over-year sales growth, when it had actually ended in September 2013.

In July 2016, the company revised more than five years of monthly U.S. vehicle sales figures to reflect a new reporting method, amid an investigation by federal authorities including the U.S. Justice Department.

Fiat Chrysler said Friday it "cooperated fully" and added it has "reviewed and refined its policies and procedures and is committed to maintaining strong controls regarding its sales reporting." The SEC settlement is not material to its financial results, it added.

The SEC said Fiat Chrysler put pressure on its business centers "to increase sales, maintain the year-over-year sales streak, and hit internal sales targets, particularly on the last sales day of the month" and as a result some employees at most of the Business Centers "engaged in fake sales reporting."

Dealers were paid to report fake sales in a company database using "cooperative marketing funds" to disguise the payments, the SEC said, adding the database "contained false vehicle sales entries, including false customer names and dates of sales."

The suit said the company used a database of fleet and certain other retail sales, at the direction of its head of U.S. sales, "to misreport vehicle sales results and year-over-year growth percentages every month."

Employees referred to the vehicle sales saved for public reporting, the SEC said, with terms like "cookie jar," the "bank," the "bag," and the "kitty."

Detroit's Big Three automakers have ended the practice of reporting monthly sales figures and now report on a quarterly basis.

In April, Fiat Chrysler settled lawsuits with seven of its dealers over claims it urged them to input phony sales to help it meet sales targets for an undisclosed sum, while in May it settled a lawsuit with stockholders for $14.75 million.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the status of its investigation.

In May, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' U.S. sales chief Reid Bigland sued the company claiming it withheld 90% of his 2018 compensation because he cooperated with the SEC probe. An Oct. 3 hearing is set in the suit.

Bigland said in his lawsuit that the company's sales reporting methodology had been in place since the late 1980s and was widely known throughout the company including by Sergio Marchionne, who was chief executive until his death in July 2018, and other senior executives.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Alistair Bell and Daniel Wallis)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42pVietnam's third quarter GDP growth accelerates to 7.31% as output, exports rise
RE
10:32pFiat Chrysler to pay $40 million over inflated sales figures
RE
10:32pMylan to pay $30 million U.S. SEC fine related to EpiPen overcharge probe
RE
10:28pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Floyd Green discusses breadfruit with Author Andrea Whyte
PU
10:28pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Green views a variety of breadfruit products
PU
10:12pU.S. FAA requiring inspections for cracks on some 737 NG planes
RE
09:34p'SYSTEM IS NOT BROKEN' AFTER 737 MAX CRASHES : review panel chair
RE
09:08pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's external debt structure continues to improve
PU
08:48pSPILLOVER : world economies' next big headache
RE
08:24pU.S. labor judge rules that Tesla broke labor law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD : COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals
5KINCORA COPPER LTD : KINCORA COPPER : Issues Shares for Services

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group