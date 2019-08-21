Fiat-Renault deal hopes lift European shares

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.5% at 0716 GMT, with Italy's FTSE MIB <.FTMIB> rebounding from a drop in the previous session amid a deepening Italian political crisis.

Milan shares rose 0.89% and its banking index <.FTIT8300> gained 0.96%. Shares in Renault and Fiat both rose around 1.7%.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for a new coalition government.

Capita Plc rose 4.3% to the top of the STOXX 600 index, after brokerage Goldman Sachs upgraded its shares to "buy".

