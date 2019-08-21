Log in
Fiat-Renault deal hopes lift European shares

08/21/2019 | 03:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares rebounded from the previous session's sharp falls on Wednesday, with brokers pointing to an Italian report on continuing merger talks between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault as pushing car industry shares higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.5% at 0716 GMT, with Italy's FTSE MIB <.FTMIB> rebounding from a drop in the previous session amid a deepening Italian political crisis.

Milan shares rose 0.89% and its banking index <.FTIT8300> gained 0.96%. Shares in Renault and Fiat both rose around 1.7%.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for a new coalition government.

Capita Plc rose 4.3% to the top of the STOXX 600 index, after brokerage Goldman Sachs upgraded its shares to "buy".

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITA PLC 3.78% 124.675 Delayed Quote.7.22%
EURO STOXX 50 0.86% 3378.12 Delayed Quote.10.92%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.92% 11.156 End-of-day quote.-12.03%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -1.10% 199.98 Delayed Quote.19.71%
MILAAN-FTSE/MIB 0.22% 22483.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.89% 669.3 End-of-day quote.-21.82%
RENAULT 4.37% 50.93 Real-time Quote.-10.63%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.76% 374.19 Delayed Quote.9.47%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.73% 803.9 Delayed Quote.12.20%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 1.47% 93.52 Delayed Quote.10.46%
