Fiber to the X Market, 2023 by Architecture (FTTh/p/b, FTTa, FTTn/c/k), Distribution Network (AON, PON), Product (OLT, ONT/ONU, Optical Splitter), Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fiber to the x Market by Architecture (FTTh/p/b, FTTa, FTTn/c/k), Distribution Network (AON, PON), Product (OLT, ONT/ONU, Optical Splitter), Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FTTx market is expected to grow from USD 9.70 billion in 2018 to USD 14.31 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2018 to 2023.

Factors such as growing demand for higher bandwidth and the increased use of fiber for cloud computing services are driving market growth. Whereas, the high installation cost of the FTTx network hinders the growth of the market.

The market for FTTh architecture is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of subscribers globally. Also, increasing demand for higher bandwidth is amplifying the penetration of FTTh globally.

The FTTx market for the residential vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. In the residential vertical, FTTh is the fastest-growing architecture, which provides higher bandwidth to end users, resulting in more robust video, internet, and voice services. As of June 2016, the number of FTTh/b subscribers was ~274 million, with APAC accounting for ~77%, followed by Europe with 15%, North America with 5%, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with 2% and 1%, respectively. Such increasing penetration of FTTh/b worldwide is accelerating its growth in the residential vertical.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Architecture

7 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Distribution Network

8 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Product

9 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Vertical

10 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Allied Telesis

Commscope

AFL (Fujikura Company)

OFS (Furukawa Company)

Huawei

Shanghai Sun Telecommunication

ZTT

Fiber Optic Telecom

ZTE

Alfocom Technology

Verizon

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

AT&T

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Vodafone Group PLC

Mtn Group

Telkom

Altice

America Movil

Nippon Telegram and Telephone Corporation

Corning

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd

Pactech

Fibernet

Tellabs

