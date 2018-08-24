Fiber to the X Market, 2023 by Architecture (FTTh/p/b, FTTa, FTTn/c/k), Distribution Network (AON, PON), Product (OLT, ONT/ONU, Optical Splitter), Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fiber
to the x Market by Architecture (FTTh/p/b, FTTa, FTTn/c/k), Distribution
Network (AON, PON), Product (OLT, ONT/ONU, Optical Splitter), Vertical
(Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Geography - Global Forecast
to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The FTTx market is expected to grow from USD 9.70 billion in 2018 to USD
14.31 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2018 to 2023.
Factors such as growing demand for higher bandwidth and the increased
use of fiber for cloud computing services are driving market growth.
Whereas, the high installation cost of the FTTx network hinders the
growth of the market.
The market for FTTh architecture is expected to grow at the highest CAGR
during 2018-2023. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number
of subscribers globally. Also, increasing demand for higher bandwidth is
amplifying the penetration of FTTh globally.
The FTTx market for the residential vertical is expected to grow at the
highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. In the residential vertical, FTTh is the
fastest-growing architecture, which provides higher bandwidth to end
users, resulting in more robust video, internet, and voice services. As
of June 2016, the number of FTTh/b subscribers was ~274 million, with
APAC accounting for ~77%, followed by Europe with 15%, North America
with 5%, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with 2% and
1%, respectively. Such increasing penetration of FTTh/b worldwide is
accelerating its growth in the residential vertical.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Architecture
7 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Distribution Network
8 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Product
9 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Vertical
10 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
Allied Telesis
-
Commscope
-
AFL (Fujikura Company)
-
OFS (Furukawa Company)
-
Huawei
-
Shanghai Sun Telecommunication
-
ZTT
-
Fiber Optic Telecom
-
ZTE
-
Alfocom Technology
-
Verizon
-
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)
-
AT&T
-
China Telecom Corporation Limited
-
Vodafone Group PLC
-
Mtn Group
-
Telkom
-
Altice
-
America Movil
-
Nippon Telegram and Telephone Corporation
-
Corning
-
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd
-
Pactech
-
Fibernet
-
Tellabs
