Fiber to the X Market, 2023 by Architecture (FTTh/p/b, FTTa, FTTn/c/k), Distribution Network (AON, PON), Product (OLT, ONT/ONU, Optical Splitter), Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 08:13pm CEST

The "Fiber to the x Market by Architecture (FTTh/p/b, FTTa, FTTn/c/k), Distribution Network (AON, PON), Product (OLT, ONT/ONU, Optical Splitter), Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FTTx market is expected to grow from USD 9.70 billion in 2018 to USD 14.31 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2018 to 2023.

Factors such as growing demand for higher bandwidth and the increased use of fiber for cloud computing services are driving market growth. Whereas, the high installation cost of the FTTx network hinders the growth of the market.

The market for FTTh architecture is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of subscribers globally. Also, increasing demand for higher bandwidth is amplifying the penetration of FTTh globally.

The FTTx market for the residential vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. In the residential vertical, FTTh is the fastest-growing architecture, which provides higher bandwidth to end users, resulting in more robust video, internet, and voice services. As of June 2016, the number of FTTh/b subscribers was ~274 million, with APAC accounting for ~77%, followed by Europe with 15%, North America with 5%, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with 2% and 1%, respectively. Such increasing penetration of FTTh/b worldwide is accelerating its growth in the residential vertical.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Architecture

7 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Distribution Network

8 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Product

9 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Vertical

10 Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • Allied Telesis
  • Commscope
  • AFL (Fujikura Company)
  • OFS (Furukawa Company)
  • Huawei
  • Shanghai Sun Telecommunication
  • ZTT
  • Fiber Optic Telecom
  • ZTE
  • Alfocom Technology
  • Verizon
  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)
  • AT&T
  • China Telecom Corporation Limited
  • Vodafone Group PLC
  • Mtn Group
  • Telkom
  • Altice
  • America Movil
  • Nippon Telegram and Telephone Corporation
  • Corning
  • Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd
  • Pactech
  • Fibernet
  • Tellabs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gj8t33/fiber_to_the_x?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
